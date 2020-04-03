Every year, on the Saturday before Easter, hundreds of children gather at Regatta Park.
Just before noon, they arrange themselves by age and wait with their baskets behind the line. They visit with the Easter Bunny and pose for their photos, as they wait for the countdown. At the strike of noon, they rush the grassy hillside, looking for colorful eggs that the Kiwanis have packed with candy, coins and treats.
It’s over in five minutes – but for Lincoln City families, those are some of the best five minutes of the year. Until this year, that is, when the stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent this crowded annual event from taking place. There will be no mad dash through the grass, no unexpected downpour, no arrival of the Easter Bunny by firetruck.
But don’t despair, parents – the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City and the Lincoln City Cultural Center have partnered together to help you make those memories and take those photos. This year, the Kiwanians will be helping the community come together, separately, with a DIY Easter Egg Hunt. This event may be a little bit virtual, but the candy (and the fun) will be very real.
Here’s how it will work. The Kiwanis Club will provide Easter Egg Hunt Kits filled with plastic eggs, already stuffed with candy, and perhaps a surprise or two, packaged into age-group bags. They will give them away at the Lincoln City Cultural Center starting at 1 pm on Thursday, April 9, at the same time as the Creative Quarantine Art Kit distribution.
Adults can pull through, provide the first names and ages of the children who will be hunting, and get their bags curbside and with safe social distancing methods. Please RSVP to the Kiwanis Club Secretary, Susan Wahlke, at susanwahlke@hotmail.com.
The grownups can use those bags to stage their own hunts, at home, so kids can enjoy the treats and candy. In order to truly honor the tradition, at noon on Saturday, April 11, (the traditional time of the annual Kiwanis countdown at Regatta Park) the Easter Booney (Kiwanis Club President-Elect Boone Marker) will go live on the Lincoln City Cultural Center Facebook page, waving and chatting with viewers. If the technology cooperates, the kids will still hear the countdown at noon.
“We are so sorry that we can’t be together for this year’s Easter Egg hunt,” said Kiwanian Robin Mays, the committee chair for the annual event. “This event isn’t just a gift for the kids – we love it, too. Let’s all enjoy it, in the best way we can.”
Parents are invited to post photos and video of their household hunts on the same Facebook page.
To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City and its programs, go to lincolncitykiwanis.org or follow the Club on Facebook @KiwanisClubLincolnCity. If you would like to learn more about the Cultural Center’s Creative Quarantine Project, send a message through the Facebook page or contact Niki Price, 541-921-2006 or lcccdirector@gmail.com.
