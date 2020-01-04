When disaster strikes, do you have the essential items to survive?
A free seminar on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Samaritan Center for Health Education will help you be better prepared for an emergency. There are two sessions with the same information to be presented at each – 2 to 3:30 p.m. or 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Ericka Mason, lead emergency management coordinator for Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, and Regina Martinez, emergency preparedness coordinator for the City of Newport, will discuss essential items you should have at home and in your vehicle to be prepared for an emergency.
The seminar is free and registration is not required. The Center for Health Education is located at 740 SW Ninth St. in Newport.
