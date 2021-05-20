Employees Honored

Five Chinook Winds Team Members celebrated 25 years of employment in 2020. Priscilla Sweitz, Darrell Schroeder, Clifford Smith, Abe Martin and Barbara John were presented with a check for $2,500 and a plaque for their commitment to the company.
Twenty, fifteen, ten, five and one year employees were also recognized for their service to the organization. The Executive Management team hosted a safe dessert event on Thursday, April 29 in the Siletz Bay Buffet.
“This past year has been a difficult time for our community and team members. We wanted to take the time to provide a safe celebration to recognize those who have given so much time to our company in providing a fun and safe place to visit,” said Michael Fisher, General Manager.
“I am proud to be a team member of CWCR. The casino takes care of their employees, especially during difficult times of closure and fires. I am thankful that I get to work with people who are not just co-workers, but have become friends and family,” said Priscilla Sweitz, Slot Systems Coordinator. Barbara John, Slot Supervisor said, “I have enjoyed getting to know our guests throughout the years, they have become like friends, along with many of the people I’ve worked with throughout the years”.
The modified event replaced the quarterly Superstar luncheons held every year. The next employee recognition event is May 25 where first and second quarter team members of 2021 will be recognized for their years of service safely. For information on careers available at Chinook Winds Casino Resort go to www.chinookwindscasino.com/careers.
