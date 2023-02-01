Lincoln County's community big band, the Lincoln Pops Orchestra, is a treasure of the Oregon Coast.
With 18 musicians and four vocalists, and ages ranging from 18 to late 70’s, the Lincoln Pops plays favorites from the swing era, Latin charts and all kinds of dance music. The Pops’ big sound includes trumpets, trombones, saxophones, piano, drums, guitar and vibraphone,
The Pops perform from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. the third Thursday of each month, except January, at Gleneden Beach Community Club, 110 Azalea St. in Gleneden Beach. There is a large wooden dance floor for those who want to cut a rug and plenty of seating for those who just want to sit, listen and snack on fresh Otis Café pie.
Tickets, sold at the door, are $10 and $5 for children.
Refreshments are available. All ages are welcome and you can dress as you like. Tap your toes, put on your dancing shoes, and enjoy the music!
For additional information, visit Lincoln Pops Facebook page or call 503-949-8222.
