Neskowin Chamber Music

More information is on the website, www.neskowinchambermusic.com or call 503-965-6499.

 Courtesy

The Ariel Quartet will make a return engagement in the last Neskowin Chamber Music concert of the 27rd season at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at Camp Winema.

Camp Winema is located three miles north of Neskowin, just off Highway 101, between mileposts 93 and 94.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Is President Joe Biden too old to run for re-election?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.