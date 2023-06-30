Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) is pleased to present a live concert event at the Newport Performing Arts Center – The Brazil Project: Bassa Nova... and Beyond! at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14.
The Dmitri Matheny Group is “an all-star jazz band featuring some of the most accomplished musicians in the western United States” (All About Jazz), and Flugelhornist Dmitry Matheny has been lauded as “one of the most emotionally expressive improvisers of his generation” (International Review of Music).
An honors graduate of Berklee College of Music, Matheny vaulted onto the jazz scene in the 1990s as the protégé of legend Art Farmer. He has since garnered critical acclaim and a loyal international following, releasing twelve CDs and touring extensively throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Matheny’s collaborator, Los Angeles vocalist Holly Pyle, is known for her “soulfully graceful, liquid-like voice” (Phoenix New Times). Pyle – who began as an opera major – is now one of the most popular vocalists in the west, performing with leading jazz groups and appearing regularly as a solo a-cappella act, using electronic looping to build masterful sonic creations. For a decade now, Dmitri and Holly have toured the western states, delighting audiences with their creative collaborations.
“Holly is absolutely brilliant,” Matheny said. “So soulful, with the kind of relaxed virtuosity you usually only hear from much older artists. Every year she and I build a new show around a particular artist, style, or theme, and take it on the road. We draw inspiration from everywhere: art, music, literature, nature, you name it. This year’s program, The Brazil Project, is our take on the jazz samba and bossa nova craze of the 1960s, highlighting the music of Antônio Carlos Jobim.”
In the early sixties, Brazil ignited a global musical revolution by exporting a new kind of jazz-infused music. Blending subtle, caressing melodies with intoxicating syncopated rhythms, the sound was called Bossa Nova (Portuguese for “new trend”). When Antônio Carlos Jobim’s “The Girl From Ipanema” (recorded by Stan Getz, Astrud Gilberto and João Gilberto) won the Grammy in 1965, the new trend became a worldwide phenomenon.
“We’re thrilled and honored to host a stop on Dmitri and Holly’s summer tour,” Oregon Coast Council for the Arts Executive Director Jason Hollard said. “It’s exciting to share such a vibrant and unique live concert experience with our local audiences.”
Tickets for this one-night-only event are $40 each when purchased in person at the Newport Performing Arts Center box office at 777 W Olive Street in Newport, or by phone at 541-265-2787. The box office is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m-5 p.m. Online ticketing is also available (additional fee applies). To learn more or reserve your seat, visit www.coastarts.org/events/brazil
Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is a non-profit organization developing, promoting, and celebrating community arts on the Oregon Coast.
