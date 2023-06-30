Concert

Tickets for this one-night-only event are $40 each when purchased in person at the Newport Performing Arts Center box office at 777 W Olive Street in Newport, or by phone at 541-265-2787.

 Courtesy

Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) is pleased to present a live concert event at the Newport Performing Arts Center – The Brazil Project: Bassa Nova... and Beyond! at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14.

The Dmitri Matheny Group is “an all-star jazz band featuring some of the most accomplished musicians in the western United States” (All About Jazz), and Flugelhornist Dmitry Matheny has been lauded as “one of the most emotionally expressive improvisers of his generation” (International Review of Music).

