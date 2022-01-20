Collectible buttons and French haute couture fashions will divert our attention from the present to the past at the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, now through Feb. 20.
The Oregon State Button Society Exhibit will dazzle, delight, and draw attention and appreciation for buttons and their rich history. Buttons are traditionally displayed on trays with a commonality in subject, material, time period, or technique, and there will be 21 different trays from the collection of Holly Derderian. Perhaps you will remember someone’s button collection or have your own button jar, but this exquisite show ensures you will never look at buttons the same way again; so much art and history in a little button.
The Oregon State Button Society, formed in 1947, encourages the education about the history of buttons in trim and fashion, including their manufacture and use; and promotes the collection and preservation of buttons as cultural artifacts. For button clubs and button shows in Oregon, see, www.oregonbuttonsociety.org.
The Portland Handweavers’ Guild, PHG, Mannequin Project was conceived of as a way to honor the French people of 1945 and the Portland Handweavers Guild which was started in the same year. Using the Theatre de la Mode mannequins (which can be seen at Maryhill Museum) as inspiration, Dakotah Fitzhugh sculpted and created the PHG mannequins. These eight Mannequins showcase handwoven fabrics and original fashion designs reminiscent of 1945, made by PHG members.
For some historical background on the roll miniature mannequins, or Pandora figures, have played in diplomacy, war, royalty, communications, and marketing, down the centuries from the time of the Egyptian pharaohs, through the Second World War, until today, listen to this Haptic and Hue podcast, Episode #7, Majesty and Mannequins, by Jo Andrews, https://hapticandhue.com/tales-of-textiles-series-1/ and more about the original collection at Maryhill Museum of Art in Goldendale, Wash., https://www.maryhillmuseum.org/general/jeanne-lanvin-the-theatre-de-la-mode.
The Portland Handweavers’ Guild members profit from lectures, films, and exhibits by noted weavers, artists, and crafts people along with local teachers, artists, crafts and business people who have been generous with their time and knowledge. Travelers from foreign lands with marvelous samples of weaving delight and inspire. https://portlandhandweaversguild.org.
The new Fiber Arts Studio Gallery is just opposite the main entrance from the Chessman Gallery inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101, in Lincoln City. Lincoln City Cultural Center is open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Masks and social distancing are required in the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.