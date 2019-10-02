The loan officers at Evergreen Home Loans recently announced they have moved to a new location in Lincoln City.
Their new office at 2110 NE 36th Dr., Lincoln City is open for business and Evergreen welcomes anyone to stop in for information on loans or refinancing options, consultations and local professional referrals. This group proudly works with local businesses to complete their loan processes. They are passionate about their clients and are knowledgeable, diligent and experienced.
The Evergreen Home Loans team is lead by Loan Manager Andrea Price, who specializes in construction, rehab loans and the Salishan Spit.
As a lifelong Lincoln City resident, Price has been faithfully serving as a Loan officer for over 20 years. While she has her specialties, it is her lighthearted demeanor and steadfast work ethic that keeps her in the business of making homeownership dreams come true.
Price is joined by her two Loan Officers Jamie Fritzsche and Brook Buchheit.
Buchheit specializes in conventional, construction and rehab loans, while Fritzsche specializes in down payment assistance, VA, USDA, FHA and conventional loans.
Fritzsche is knowledgeable when it comes to real estate, loan options and she is committed to smooth transactions and follow through. She has been in different facets of the business and with Evergreen Home Loans as a loan officer for over three years. For the Lincoln City area, her specialties are very prominent needs and she hopes to help get community members into a home or refinance your current property.
Evergreen Home Loans is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 541-418-5010.
