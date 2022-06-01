Three beautiful new exhibits will open in time for the busy summer season at the Newport Visual Arts Center. Ranging from colorful pastels to immersive, large-scale dioramas, there’s something for everyone to be intrigued, inspired and surprised by at the VAC this summer which will expand its hours to include Sundays beginning June 4.
Runyan Gallery - (June 4 – July 31)
In Francisca Lauren Carrera’s upcoming solo exhibition “Museo du Profundo Mundo: The Carrera Expedition” the Runyan Gallery will be transformed into an immersive environment, evoking the reverence and wonder of the museum-going experience.
Through use of large and small-scale dioramas, “specimens,” “renderings” and the “scientific” presentation of assemblage, Carrera examines our individual and collective past, present, and future, and our relationship with the natural world. Carrera’s “Expedition” is visually captivating, sometimes humorous, and always engaging.
Carrera is a Portland-based artist whose science and art-based installations have shown at the San Diego Museum of Art, the Oceanside Museum of Art, Grossmont College, and the Museum of Monterey, Blackfish Gallery, Pdx and BLDG. 5, Pdx. The Carrera Expedition is a mid-career retrospective of the works of Lauren Carrera and is supported by a grant from The Ford Family Foundation.
COVAS Gallery – (June 4 – June 26)
Emy Syrop and Khara Ledonne are Newport-based plein air artists who weave painting and parenting with determined finesse. Undaunted by the caprices of both coastal weather and their four young companions, they set up easels on the edge of the sea to capture the landscape.
Syrop comes from a background of marine biology while Ledonne comes from commercial and fine arts. Outdoors they primarily work in gouache - a fast-drying medium with dense pigmentation. They met in the fall of 2021 and soon began painting at beaches and outcroppings along the coast. This is their first showing together.
Upstairs Gallery – (June 4 – July 31)
Czech-born artist Jana Demartini has put together an exhibit titled “Rocking,” which marks her return to previous work about body-landscape. “I missed the beach so I started creating it from memories,” said Jana. “It dawned on me that rocks, the oldest, most durable, solid feature of our world can be my stimulant…in these difficult, stressful times.” The exhibit will feature 17 pieces, primarily pastels, a medium the artist enjoys working with due to how “time forgiving” they are.
The public is invited to attend a special artist talk given by Carrera, Demartini, Syrop and Ladonne at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the Runyan Gallery at the VAC.
OCCA adheres to all health and safety protocols provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. All visitors to the VAC are encouraged, though not required, to wear masks.
The Newport Visual Arts Center is located at 777 NW Beach Drive, Newport, OR.
Beginning June 4th, the VAC is open to the public Wednesday – Sunday from Noon – 4pm.
Artist Bios:
Lauren Carrera is a west coast artist and independent curator working in installation, mixed-media and painting. Trained at Rutgers University, Carrera furthered her education at the Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia, the Atlin Centre for the Arts in British Columbia, and was mentored by famed Philadelphia artist Dan Wittels, himself a student of Grace Hartigan. Carrera went to San Diego to pursue a Ph.D. in behavioral medicine as a clinical psychologist. In 2002 Carrera changed careers to pursue visual art professionally. Carrera was the recipient of a fellowship at the Atlin Centre for the Arts in British Columbia and nominated for the San Diego Art Prize as one of the “New Contemporaries” in 2012. Carrera recently closed a 4,000 square foot art installation in San Diego called “Museo du Profundo Mundo: The Carrera Expediton,” exploring the world of museum collections, cabinets of curiosity and the role of the scientist/artist. Recent installations include Oceanside Museum of Art, Mesa College, The San Diego Museum of Art, Grossmont College and The Monterey Museum.
Carrera’s installations and paintings often explore the nexus between science and art and man’s complex interactions with the natural world. Carrera currently resides and has a studio in Portland, OR.
Jana Demartini is a creative artist represented by Blackfish Gallery in Portland since 1991. She was born and educated in Czechoslovakia with degrees in art, and Czech and Russian languages from Higher Pedagogical Institute and Charle’s University in Prague. In 1965 she came to the U.S. and in 1970 entered Portland State University from which she graduated with BA in Art in 1976– major in printmaking and with MAT in Art in 1982– major in painting. Active on the NW scene as an educator and a practicing artist.
Khara Ledonne grew up in the Pacific Northwest and received a BFA from Cornish College of the Arts. She worked as a muralist and sign painter for 12 years in NYC before returning to the west coast and focusing on fine art, primarily enamel miniatures. Her murals sprinkle the globe from Italy to Dubai to Mexico, and her miniatures have been collected in over 25 countries. She lives in Newport where her current work centers on plein air landscapes.
Emy Syrop primarily paints plein air landscapes in gouache as it dries fast and can be reworked at her home studio. She also enjoys experimenting with landscapes in oil as well as scientific illustrations and wildlife art in a variety of paints and drawing media. Syrop holds a master's degree in Biology and minored in Studio Art at University of California, San Diego. Her career in marine biology and lifetime of ocean hobbies inform her perspective and understanding of seascapes and marine life. She is active in the local arts community and lives in Newport with her partner Jeff and their two children.
