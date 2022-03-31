Each of our bodily systems rely upon our ability to get adequate sleep to function properly. By contrast, sleep occurs when we have a functional balance within our bodily systems.
Most sleep disorders are symptoms of a disruption within one or more of these bodily systems. This presentation explores our most common sleep disorders and their origins.
Please join from 2-3 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center as Michael Stout, lab coordinator/lead at Samaritan Pacific Sleep & Neurodiagnostics Lab, shares how we can achieve a balance between good sleep and overall wellness by modifying our lifestyle choices.
Stout will answer questions as they arise but will also have a time for questions and answers at the end of the presentation.
To register for this presentation, go online to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” In the catalog you may view a listing of additional events, classes and educational presentations. For additional information, call the office at 541-265-9617, or stop by at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, OR. Find the center on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter.
