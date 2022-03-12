Families in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties with children ages 2-10 are invited to attend The Incredible Years, an 11-week online class series to explore ways to raise responsible children.
The free class will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 30 through June 8. Free materials and incentives for participation will be provided.
At this class, parents will learn about:
· Using play and praise to build a more cooperative relationship with their children.
· Making clear family rules.
· Finding ways to create a more pleasant and enjoyable home life.
· Preventing and reducing behavior problems.
· Improving your children's social skills.
This is a remote learning class available to anyone with access to an internet device with a camera and microphone.
Email connect@linnbenton.edu or call 541-917-4884 to register.
The class is sponsored by Parenting Success Network and Samaritan Health Services.
