Not only is fishing free in Oregon the weekend of June 4-5, ODFW and partners will bring all the gear you need to try it, too.
With state COVID-19 restrictions lifted, traditional family fishing events are back this year to coincide with Free Fishing Weekend, the first weekend in June. At these events, ODFW staff, volunteers and partners provide all the fishing equipment (reels, rods, tackle, bait) and help teach new anglers how to rig their line, cast a rod, land a fish and identify their catch in ponds specially stocked for the weekend. See below for a list of locations and times and MyODFW.com for event contact information.
Saturday June 4
- Estacada, Small Fry Lake, Promontory Park, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Directions: 7 miles east of Estacada on Highway 224.
- Eugene, Alton Baker Canoe Canal, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Hebo Lake, 9 am.-2 p.m. Directions: Take Hwy 101 to Hwy 22 at Hebo. Travel 1/4 mile east on Hwy 22 to Forest Service Rd. 14. Travel east 4.5 miles on Forest Service Rd. 14 to the entrance of the Hebo Lake Campground.
- Forest Grove/Washington County, Henry Hagg Lake, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Directions: From Hwy 47 south of Dilley near Forest Grove, follow Scoggins Valley Rd. about 3 miles to the lake.
- Silverton Reservoir, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. There is no on-site parking at this event. Free shuttles will run every half hour 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Roth’s Market, Robert Frost School, Library, Church of the Nazarene in Silverton.
- Toledo/Newport, Ollala Lake, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Directions: 9 miles northeast of Newport. From Newport, take Hwy. 20 east for approximately six miles, then head north on Olalla Road for about three miles.
Sunday, June 5
- Forest Grove/Washington County, Henry Hagg Lake, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Directions: From Hwy 47 south of Dilley near Forest Grove, follow Scoggins Valley Rd. about 3 miles to the lake.
- Klamath Falls/Medford, Lake of the Woods, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Directions: Lake of the Woods is located off of State Rte. 140 mid-way between Medford and Klamath Falls.
About Free Fishing Weekend
Fishing is free in Oregon the first weekend in June on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free in Oregon those two days.
No fishing/shellfish licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) are required those two days for either Oregon residents or nonresidents. It’s also free to park and camp at Oregon State Parks on Saturday, June 4.
All other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations for rules and remember to check for any in season regulation updates, especially for salmon and steelhead fishing, at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.