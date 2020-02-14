Family Promise of Lincoln County announces its first 'A Taste of Art and Wine' event to help fund their Family Homeless Program in Lincoln County.
The event will be held Sunday, March 8 at the Beach Club in Lincoln City from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with wine tasting, appetizers and an art display of silent auction items.
Tickets for the event are $20 and include a commemorative Family Promise wine glass donated by Waddell and Reed. The tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com by going to 'A Taste of Art and Wine' or from many Board members and Family Promise staff.
The wine portion will include several tastings and appetizers and the art for auction is being donated by local artists including some from Taft 7-12 students. Already donated are pieces including an encaustic piece painted in tinted beeswax, a quilted wall hanging, jewelry made locally and a fun pottery piece and more still coming in to add to the auction tables.
“We are hoping this will become an annual event as it is a little different than our other fundraisers,” said Marilyn Salci, Family Promise Board member and Fundraising Committee member, as preparations were being made for this event.
The innovative fundraising idea will assist the Family Promise program that works with families experiencing homelessness to help them back on their feet and living independently in their own homes. Over 80 percent of the Family Promise graduated families are still living independently and successfully after a year of leaving the program.
“Even though we have been operating for five years successfully, funding has been a little difficult this year so we are hoping for a great turnout” said Elizabeth Reyes, Executive Director for Family Promise of Lincoln County. “There are still plenty of families and especially kids who need our help and we need financial help to do that.”
Family Promise of Lincoln County is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide shelter, meals and comprehensive assistance to homeless and low-income families with children in Lincoln County while they seek to achieve sustainable independent living. This is achieved through a collaborative community effort and based off a proven successful national model that partners with local congregations and social service agencies to provide practical and effective services.
For more information, call Family Promise at 541-614-0964.
