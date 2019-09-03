Laren and JerriLynn Woolley have been selected as the featured artists at the Beachstone Gallery and Artists Studio Association in September.
The Wooley’s love the outdoors and are often found out hiking, camping and taking photographs of the beautiful places they visit.
Whether is walking the beach or hiking a mountain, the Woolley’s take their cameras and fire beauty to photograph. Laren, a planner by profession, loves finding new places to explore and they both love capturing these unique places to share with others. Laren and JerriLynn love and photograph everything from picturesque remote places to iconic landscapes.
Oregon Coast photography produces images which sell to people all over the United States and beyond. Laren and JerriLynn’s work is for sale locally, in galleries on the Oregon Coast and on their website at oregoncoastphotography.com.
They have won many honors including awards from Nature Photographers of the Pacific Northwest, Columbia Council of Camera Clubs, Celebrate Art, numerous People’s Choice awards and have been featured in the Oregon Coast Magazine.
Recently returned from the Sawtooth Mountains in Idaho and the Cascades and Three Sisters Wilderness in Central Oregon, they love adding new photographs to their website. The gallery is located at 620 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
