The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce invites its member businesses and community members to participate in a wide array of events during the month of February.
On Friday, Feb. 11, the chamber will hold their luncheon at noon at the Best Western Plus Agate Beach Inn. The luncheon is sponsored by TLC, A Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union. The featured speaker will be Bobbi Price, Festival Manager at the Newport Chamber, who will share exciting information about the 2022 Newport Seafood & Wine Celebration Series, sponsored by Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Chamber luncheons provide an opportunity to connect with Newport business community members and local leaders while learning about vital community topics. Pre-registration for lunch by February 7 is required and can be completed on the Chamber website, www.newportchamber.org. The fee for Chamber members is $18 and $20 for non-members. The event is free to attend if not eating lunch.
The chamber will be holding a Business After Hours networking event at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The event will take place at TLC, A Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, located at 1625 N Coast Highway in Newport. This event is free to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Chamber businesses and community businesses are welcome to attend. It’s a great way to connect with colleagues and friends.
The Chamber Ambassadors will hold an Ambassadors Showcase at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18. The visitation will take place at Bayside Nutrition, located at 735 NW Beach Dr. in Newport. Ambassadors Showcases provide an opportunity for Chamber members to spotlight their business to a captive and connected group of individuals. All Chamber members are welcome.
The Newport Chamber looks forward to hosting locals and visitors alike as they participate in the 2022 Newport Seafood & Wine Celebration Series, sponsored by Chinook Winds Casino Resort. There are three ways to participate in the Newport Seafood & Wine Celebration Series this year.
To Go Festival – Purchase to go boxes that include specialty wines, local seafood and chocolate treat packages to create an individualized, personal Seafood & Wine experience. To Go Boxes include Zoom invitations to meet the winemakers.
Newport Seafood & Wine Festival Tasting Trail – Tour around Newport to participating businesses using the free Newport Seafood & Wine Festival Passport and receive discounts, wine tastings, and the best seafood Newport has to offer during Seafood & Wine Festival weekend, Feb. 24-27. For adults 21 and over.
Seafood & Wine Pairing Class – Join renowned executive chef Michael Durham from Chinook Winds Casino Resort and Andre Wetzel, winemaker from Chateau Bianca Winery as they educate and entertain through the preparation of signature seafood dishes while pairing the perfect wines. Class is held via Zoom on February 25 at 6pm. Cost is $10.
Visit www.seafoodandwine.com for more information and to register for the events or call the chamber at 541-265-8801.
