If you have already applied for Federal Disaster Assistance with FEMA, but still have questions about your application, help is still available on August 21 through August 24 at North Lincoln Fire and Rescue District 1 Station 1300 381 N. Old Scenic Hwy 101 in Otis.
On August 21 and 22, someone will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On August 23 and 24, hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you can’t attend, help is still available seven days a week, online or by phone.
If you need help with your application, a letter you received, or the appeals process, contact FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Press 2 for a Spanish representative. FEMA specialists are available 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST, seven days a week.
