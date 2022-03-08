The Lincoln City Cultural Center is thrilled to announce that its 10th (nearly) annual Festival of Illusions will be chock full of magic tricks, comedy, mentalism and balloons, open rain or shine, during Oregon’s Spring Break week.
Opening on Sunday, March 20, this Spring Break tradition will present four evening performances, two matinees, Abra Cadabra art kits and an all-ages balloon workshop. All the performances take place at the LCCC, inside the historic Delake School at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. Tickets are on sale now at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.
Festival favorites like Brett Belleque, Brian Ledbetter and Dr. Delusion will be joined by three performers making their Lincoln City debut: Craig Martin, Adam the Great and Capt. Squirrel the Pirate Magician. Ticket prices are the same as last year, thanks to our premier event sponsors: Surftides Lincoln City, Oregon State Credit Union and Amy Graham, Taylor & Taylor Realty Co.
Also new this year: a “Pay What You Can” matinee, set for Thursday, March 22. The star of that one-set performance will be Capt. Squirrel the Pirate Magician, and the whole community is invited to enjoy. General admission tickets for the March 22 show may be purchased in advance -- by phone, Web or in person – for any price that fits your budget.
But thanks to the recent updates in COVID-19 restrictions from Salem, there will be two things the festival won’t have: an indoor mask mandate or the center’s previous proof-of-vaccination requirement. Both will be lifted on March 11.
Visual Arts Director Krista Eddy and the Creative Quarantine volunteer crew will be assembling hundreds of Abra Cadabra Art Kits, including cup and ball magic tricks, Bubble Trumpets and a Magic Fairy making kit. These take-home inspirations will be ready for pickup at the LCCC starting at 10 am on Sunday, March 20. The kits contain all the materials and instructions for creative projects that kids and parents can do at home (or whatever “home” might be during spring break). Through the generosity of Cultural Center donors and the Sponenburgh Memorial Trust, these kits are offered by donation, while supplies last.
The Festival of Illusions was founded in 2011 to provide weather-proof, affordable family entertainment during Oregon’s public school spring break. It was cancelled suddenly by COVID in 2020 but resumed in 2021 with masks and streaming options. Staff planned this year’s festival with caution, hoping that the county and state case numbers might allow for “normal” magic events and attendance at this year’s festival.
“We absolutely cannot wait to see the smiling faces of kids, parents and grandparents at the Festival of Illusions,” said Lincoln City Cultural Center Director Niki Price. “We feel so fortunate that the public health situation has improved, allowing the statewide mask mandate and our vaccination card requirements to end, just in time for spring break.”
These performances are not the only attractions at the LCCC during Spring Break. The Chessman Gallery will feature “From Gesture to Jester: Finding the Reality of Memory,” a 175-foot continuous drawing created during the COVID shutdown by Molly Wullstein Van Austen. Down the hall, the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery is showing woven art and pine needle baskets by Linda Gettman and Charlene Virts, as well as hand-on fiber activities and a vivid crocheted whale by the Community Fiber Coral Reef project. The LCCC galleries will be open for their regular hours, 10 am to 4 pm Thursday-Sunday, March 17-20 and 24-27.
For more information call the center, 541-994-9994. To purchase tickets, head to https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=lccc.
====
LCCC Spring Break Schedule
Saturday, March 19
10 am-4 pm Galleries Open
Sunday, March 20
10 am-4 pm Galleries & Abra Cadabra Art Kit Room Open
7 pm The Magic of Craig Martin
Monday, March 21
10 am-4 pm Abra Cadabra Art Kit Room Open
2 pm Boredom Busting Balloon Workshop with Brett Belleque
7 pm Dazzling Deceptions with Brian Ledbetter
Tuesday, March 22
10 am-4 pm Abra Cadabra Art Kit Room Open
2 pm Adam the Great
Wednesday, March 23
7 pm Sensational Concert Mindreader Brian Ledbetter
Thursday, March 24
10 am-4pm Galleries & Abra Cadabra Art Kit Room Open
2 pm The Pirate Magic of Captain Squirrel (Pay What You Can)
7 pm Festival Finale! Dr. Delusion’s Illusions
Friday, March 25
10 am-4 pm Galleries and Art Kit Room Open
Saturday, March 26
10 am – 4 pm Galleries and Art Kit Room Open
Sunday, March 27
10 am – 4 pm Galleries and Art Kit Room Open
Performers and Biographies
Sunday, March 20 The Magic of Craig Martin, 7 pm
This year’s Festival of Illusions opens with the crowd-pleasing and unforgettable magician Craig Martin. With smooth delivery, flawless sleight of hand and jaw-dropping mentalism, Martin literally and figuratively “brings the magic” wherever he performs. He knows how to get your attention, after spending 25 years with the U.S. Army, including time with the 9th Mission Support Command in Honolulu.
Monday, March 21 Boredom Busting Balloon Workshop, 2 pm
Brett Belleque is an award winning balloon artist, puppeteer and magician with over 35 years of balloon sculpting experience. He has performed across the United States and in several foreign countries. He twists biodegradable latex balloons into amazing works of art, and he can show you how to get started. Pre-registration is required for his Boredom Busting Balloon Class, as he pre-inflates all the necessary balloons safely, at home. The fee is $10 per person, with all materials and instructions included.
Monday, March 21 “Dazzling Deceptions” Starring Brian Ledbetter, 7 pm
Brian Ledbetter's show can regularly be seen at casinos, colleges, cruise ships, corporate events, theme parks, fairs, and theatres all over the world. He deeply engages his audiences with subtle comedy, audience participation, feats of extraordinary magic, and intriguing visuals. Come see for yourself why The Society of American Magicians named Brian Ledbetter "Star of Tomorrow" when he was only 17 years old. This all ages, crowd-pleasing show combines timeless classics of magic with fresh, modern illusions. Brian Ledbetter uniquely satisfies an age old tradition: magic as it was meant to be seen -- live on stage!
Tuesday, March 22 Adam the Great, 2 pm
Charles Adam Johnson, a resident of Washington State, has been performing magic professionally for more than 25 years. He started right after high school, learning mostly from tricks he read about in books, and visiting the local magic store. Today, he’s better known as Adam the Great, and his act is a funny mixture of improvisation, skits and, of course, magic. He performs at fairs, theaters, corporate events, casinos and private parties around the Northwest. Whether he’s on TV or working the crowd in person, Adam the Great leaves his audience flabbergasted. He’ll make his Lincoln City debut with a one-set wonder starting at 2 pm.
Wednesday, March 23 Sensational Concert Mindreader Brian Ledbetter, 7 pm
Brian Ledbetter takes audiences on a grand adventure through the vast inner workings of the mind, emotions, and imagination. You'll witness unbelievable demonstrations of mindreading, x-ray vision, telekinesis, and second sight -- Brian is the man with wild talents. Imagine seeing inanimate objects come to life and move using only the power of the mind. Forks bend and spoons twist into knots. Unexplainable coincidences occur. Brian charmingly reads the thoughts of strangers he's never met. Even the most skeptical are won over and join in the fun! This show is best enjoyed by teens and adults – a great date night, or a family night with the older kids.
Thursday, March 24 The Pirate Magic of Captain Squirrel, 2 pm
The entertainer who was once known as “The Mental Squirrel,” has turned to piracy! Enjoy this fun, interactive, pirate-themed magic show. A 45-minute show without intermission, designed for kids of all ages. Pay What You Can.
Thursday, March 24 Dr. Delusion’s Illusions, 7 pm
Are you looking for a funny, classic magic show, complete with sparkly outfits, disappearing assistants, fantastic escapes and plenty of laughs? Join us for the final show of the 2022 Festival of Illusions, Dr. Delusion’s Illusions. This Eugene-based magician offers tricks galore, including a few that famously spooked David Letterman. A treat for the whole family.
