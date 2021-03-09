Tickets went on sale recently for the 2021 Festival of Illusions, the weeklong Lincoln City Cultural Center presentation that delivers weather-proof family escapades to spring break on the Oregon coast. This year’s schedule will include live, in-person performances by stunt comic Matt Baker, Louie Foxx the One Man Side Show and festival favorite magician Jeff Evans.
This year’s COVID-safe festival activities will include creative Abracadabra Magic Art Kits, offered for easy pickup in the center’s Creative Quarantine shop, with all materials and instructions included. Also new this year: a balloon-twisting workshop on Monday and a special matinee magic show on Thursday. All that, plus a Zoom Room visit with The Amazing Bubble Man and his ever-surprising sidekick, Jet Black Pearl.
This year’s Festival of Illusions is sponsored by the members of the Lincoln City Cultural Center and Surftides Lincoln City. Tickets for the assigned seating venues will go on sale March 3, available online at tinyurl.com/85fdpvth or by calling 541-994-9994.
The public is invited to don a mask and drop by the LCCC, located inside the historic Delake School at the corner of NE 6th St. and Hwy. 101, just a few blocks north of the D River Wayside. The center will be open from 10 am to 4 pm Thursday-Sunday, as well as 30 minutes prior to each in-person performance. During Spring Break, the center will also offer three art exhibits to see and enjoy, free and appropriate for all ages:
- The Taft 7-12 Student Art Show — Self-portraits, clocks and other small projects by local high school students, on display in the Chessman Gallery
- Art Quilts by Ronda Stitz — Colorful and fanciful expressions, on display in the Hallway Gallery
- Handwovens by Linda Borntrager — Coats, shawls, vests and other art wearables, in the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery. The FASG also features hands-on displays of looms, wheels and other textile art equipment.
New Ways to Enjoy the Festival
The Festival of Illusions may look a bit different this year, but there’s plenty of fun to be had at the Cultural Center. Lincoln County is fortunate to be working in the “Low Risk” COVID-19 category, but that still means that auditorium seating will be at 50% of capacity. Performers will be distanced from the first row, on-stage volunteering will be limited, and all the doors will be opened during intermission. The wearing of masks or facial coverings will be required for all patrons. There will be no sale of concessions at this year’s festival.
“We’ll be seating couples and family groups together, and allowing for ample space around each pod. That will allow us to seat between 75 and 100 people per show,” said center director Niki Price. “We’ve also built the schedule with some flexibility, so that if we sell out a performance, we can add another show with the same act. So if you see ‘sold out’ on the online service, don’t despair.”
The annual Festival of Illusions was the first big event that the Cultural Center was forced to cancel, at the beginning of the statewide shutdown back in March 2020. Those 2020 magic shows were rescheduled for 2021, with all existing tickets to be honored with a show of the same or greater value. Not all the performers who were booked for 2020 can come to Lincoln City in 2021, but all existing tickets will be honored or refunded. For more information, contact Niki or Judy at 541-994-9994.
Take home a little magic
The visual arts component of the Festival of Illusions — the Abra Cadabra Open Art Space — has changed as well. This year, Krista Eddy and the Creative Quarantine volunteers will be creating special magic trick art kits for families to take home and enjoy. They are planning three different tricks: “Walk Through a Piece of Paper,” “Magically Appearing Color Drawing,” and a surprise that has yet to be revealed. They will be available for pickup along with several other imaginative choices from the Creative Quarantine inventory.
The Creative Quarantine art kit project — which has given out 5,500 kits since it was launched in March 2020 — is a program supported by donations (both supplies and funds) and the Oregon Community Foundation. In addition to art supplies and projects available at the center, Eddy also provides instructional videos online.
Like the rest of Creative Quarantine art packets, these Festival of Illusions activities will be offered by donation, to anyone who wants them, while supplies last. They will be available in the self-serve shop starting on Friday, March 19. The shop will be open for regular hours (10 am -4 pm, Thursday through Sunday), one half hour before all in-person magic shows, and by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call the LCCC at 541-994-9994.
Performer and Instructor Lineup
Don’t miss these talented pros, on stage at the LCCC, with shows that are appropriate for all ages:
Matt Baker — Sunday, March 21 at 7 pm IN PERSON. Matt Baker is a 3-time Guinness World Record holder, was voted Seattle’s Funniest Alternative Comic and has performed his comedy stunt show in over 17 different countries (http://comedystuntshow.com). He’s appeared on numerous television shows including The Late Late Show with James Corden, Last Comic Standing, Tosh. 0 and America’s Got Talent, where Sharon Osbourne called him “Hilarious”and Piers Morgan described him as, “hip, funny and well choreographed; the total package!” His comedy never stops even when performing stunts like catapulting vegetables, spitting ping-pong balls at volunteers or performing and catching a bowling ball on his head. $16 adults, $14 seniors and students, $8 youth ages 5-18, free for children 0-4 (although all children who are sitting in chairs need to have their own tickets).
The Amazing Bubble Man — Monday, March 22 at 7 pm ONLINE. The Amazing Bubble man, Louis Pearl, has been doing bubble shows for almost 40 years. Originally from San Francisco, he has toured with his bubbles around the world many times. For his new online programs, Louis teams up with talented musician Jet Black Pearl. Her brilliant improvised music and clowning are a big part of the show. The proximity of the camera allows the opportunity to bring the bubble tricks very close up, so the viewers can see everything in brilliant detail. The performers will encourage the Lincoln City audience to ask lots of questions, which they will answer with bubble demos made up on the spot. This back and forth makes each show, and each bubble, fresh, unique, and fun. Each ticket purchased comes with a Bubble Trumpet, The Amazing Bubble Man’s own invention, available for pickup at the LCCC before or after the show. Additional Bubble Trumpets are just $3 each. Zoom Show “Tickets” are $10 per person or $20 for a family/group, with the show available for 48 hours after the live presentation.
Louie Foxx The One Man Side Show — Tuesday, March 23 at 7 pm IN PERSON. Howie Mandel called Louie’s performance on NBC’s America’s Got Talent “Fantastic” and the International Brotherhood of Magicians said Louie is “Incredible“ (https://louiefoxx.com). You may have seen Louie from one of his many appearances on New Day NW, Tru TV’s Guinness World Records Unleashed, Otra Movida TV in Spain, the nationally syndicated television show “How ’Bout That” or on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. The One-Man Side Show is full of unique magic tricks and skills. Whether making the audience gasp in disbelief as he wraps his head in duct tape to play a game of 20 questions, or making the audience roll with laughter as he tries to cut a banana in half with a bullwhip you can rest assured this is a show unlike any other! The Society of American Magicians called Louie, “A Variety Artist in the truest sense of the words!” Louie is a two time Guinness World Record Holder and was voted the Best Live Entertainment for Families by the readers of the Parent Map Magazine two years in a row. $16 adults, $14 seniors and students, $8 youth ages 5-18, free for children 0-4 (although all children who are sitting in chairs need to have their own tickets).
Jeff Evans — Thursday, March 24 at 2 pm IN PERSON. Jeff’s career in magic began at age twelve when he found a book on coin tricks at his grandparent’s house. Today, Jeff regularly performs for appreciative audiences at company banquets, festivals, private parties, and other special events throughout the Pacific Northwest (http://amazementproductions.com). Jeff is known as an innovative performer in the world of magic and his original routines have been printed in magic magazines including Genii, The Linking Ring, and M.U.M. Jeff is an active member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, Pacific Coast Association of Magicians, and the Tacoma Magic Club. He strives to make each performance magically fun and outrageously impossible for his audiences. $16 adults, $14 seniors and students, $8 youth ages 5-18, free for children 0-4 (although all children who are sitting in chairs need to have their own tickets).
The Magical Mr. B — Monday, March 21 at 2 pm IN PERSON. Brett Belleque is an award winning balloon artist, puppeteer and magician with over 35 years of balloon sculpting experience. He has performed across the United States and in several foreign countries. He twists biodegradable latex balloons into amazing works of art, and he can show you how to get started. Pre-registration is required for his Boredom Busting Balloon Class, as he pre-inflates all the necessary balloons safely, at home. The fee is $5 per person, with all materials and instructions included.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Friday, March 19
10 am to 4 pm Abra Cadabra Art Kits premiere in the CQ Art Packet Shop, 10 am
Saturday, March 20
10 am to 4 pm Center Galleries and Art Packet Shop Open
Sunday, March 21
10 am to 4 pm Center Galleries and Art Packet Shop Open
7 pm Opening Night performance: Stunt+Comedy with Matt Baker
Monday, March 22
2 pm Boredom Busting Balloon Class with Brett Belleque
7 pm Online Show with The Amazing Bubble Man & Jet Black Pearl
Tuesday, March 23
7 pm Evening Performance: Louie Foxx The One Man Side Show
Thursday, March 25
10 am to 4 pm Center Galleries and Art Packet Shop Open
2 pm Matinee Performance: Amazement by Jeff Evans
Friday-Sunday, March 26, 27 and 28
10 am to 4 pm Center Galleries and Art Packet Shop Open
The center and the Creative Quarantine art packet room will open 30 minutes before all performances, and by appointment. All events in person at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101 (unless otherwise indicated). Free parking. Handicapped accessible. For tickets: tinyurl.com/85fdpvth or 541-994-9994.
