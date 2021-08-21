Needle Felting Class for “adventurous beginners and intermediate learners” will be held on Wednesday, September 1, at Lincoln City Cultural Center Fiber Arts Studio Gallery.
Cost is $90 for the one day class and $15 materials fee*. The class will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a lunch break.
Pre-registration and payment required. Limited enrollment, ages 12 and up.
Learn basics of needle felting by creating your own little house. Skills can be expanded to animals, sculptures, artwork, clothing, and more.
Call 541-994-9994 or Register at the Fiber Art Studio Gallery
*$15 Fee to be paid in cash to Instructor, Shanna Suttner.
The new Fiber Arts Studio Gallery is just opposite the main entrance from the Chessman Gallery inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101, in Lincoln City. Lincoln City Cultural Center is open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
Masks and social distancing required in the building.
