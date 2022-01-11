Fiber in the MIX will be held at the Chessman Gallery From Jan. 14 through Feb. 28. Opening reception is from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center followed by a virtual gallery tour posted to Facebook @lincolncityculture, Saturday, Jan. 15.
MIX is a Portland-based group of eight artists dedicated to fiber art. Lynn Anderson, Kathy Blondell, Valri Chiappetta, Betty Daggett, Diane Losli-Britt, Annette McFarlane, Elaine Millar and Hilde Morin create bodies of work using a wide range of fiber art techniques such as surface design (dyeing, printing, painting, screen printing, stamping, embroidery, etc.) piecing and applique (including fusing) and quilting (both by hand as well as machine).
Five themes will be presented in this exhibit: “Extremes” of Scrap, Stitching and Texture, a set of large works with the theme “As You See It…”, a second set of large works with the theme “What Goes Around...”, a group of small works with the theme “Just For Fun”, and a series of black and white works using one additional color called “Black and White Plus One”. Some of the artists will include 3-D works in the exhibit.
ABOUT MIX
Members of MIX, fiber arts group create bodies of work for exhibit venues and display. The group meets once a month to critique, challenge and encourage one another, while exploring the design principles of their craft and other art media.
Members have used a wide range of techniques in their art including surface design (such as dyeing, printing, painting, screen printing, embroidery, etc.), piecing and appliqué (including fusing), quilting (machine and by hand), and several others.
All designs are original and the group often works on an agreed-upon theme such as “Extreme” (extreme texture, extreme stitching, etc.) and this exhibit is a compilation of five of these themes.
Members bring various backgrounds and life experiences to the group and discussions at the monthly meetings are lively. These subjects can range from fiber works to art exhibits of other media to themes in art and can include even world news, all of which provide the basis for provocative and interesting designs by our members.
The Chessman Gallery is inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. Lincoln City Cultural Center has new business hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Mondays. Masks and social distancing required in the building.
