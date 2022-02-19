Duane Silbernagel, a financial advisor with Ocean’s Edge, will present "Filing for Social Security: Flexibility and Choices for Your Retirement Income” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Social Security is our country’s single largest federal program and the sole means of support for many retirees. Remarkably, it offers a high level of flexibility to optimize your retirement income needs. Silbernagel invites you to learn about Social Security’s unexpected options.
Silbernagel grew up in Scio and moved to Lincoln County with his wife in 2010. He earned his BS in Civil Engineering from the Oregon Institute of Technology and worked in that field for three years before becoming a financial advisor.
Silbernagel said, “So much of what I do is outside the investing aspect of my capabilities. I help people put together their financial plan; outlining where they are now, where they want to go, and the avenues to try and reach those goals. In my experience, these concerns grow more prevalent as one approaches retirement.”
This educational presentation about Social Security filing options includes ample opportunity for questions. There is no charge for this event, and you are welcome to bring guests.
For more information online: www.newportoregon.gov/scand click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” This presentation is under the educational tab. You may also stop by the 60+ Activity Center located at 20 SE 2nd Street in Newport, 541-265-9617. Please RSVP to Duane Silbernagel at duane@oceansedge.com, or Abbie Summers at 541-614-1322.
Find the center on facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter
