Glass floats are hidden year-round in Lincoln City above the high tide line and below the beach embankment. Over 3,000 glass treasures are hidden along the seven miles of sandy beach, made by local artists. For Valentine’s Day, from Saturday, Feb. 12, through Monday, Feb. 14, hunt an additional 50 red, white and pink Valentine’s Day floats.
Explore Lincoln City Event & Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Hull said the first Valentine’s Day drop took place in February 2015 with 14 glass hearts created by Kelly Howard at Lincoln City Glass Center. In February 2019, Explore Lincoln City switched to dropping 50 red, white and pink glass floats.
“The floats can be dropped by float fairies anytime during daylight hours along our seven miles of beaches from Roads End to Cutler City,” Hull said.
In addition to the Valentine’s Day special drops, 100 Japanese antique floats will be dropped Feb. 12-21 for Antique Week.
“Finders Keepers began in 1997 with local artists wanting to ring in the new millennium in a special way,” Hull said. “They thought of historic Japanese fishing floats and found a fun way to modernize it with artisan glass floats.”
The inaugural Finders Keepers season was 1999-2000, Hull added. It is now year-round with floats dropped every day, unless weather conditions are unsafe. Official notice of any cancellations will be made on Explore Lincoln City’s website at https://www.oregoncoast.org/ and Facebook. Each person can keep one float per year.
On average, around 3,000 floats are dropped per year. This year, Explore Lincoln City has 10 shops participating in Finders Keepers: Alder House, Fernhill Glass, Gathering Glass Studio, Kelly Howard Glass, Lincoln City Glass Center, Studio West, The Edge Art Gallery, The Glass Forge, The Hot Shop and Thornmeadow Glassworks.
Start your hunt at public beach access points. Floats are hidden at random times and locations. The registration number is located on or near the ‘button’ on the underside.
When you find a glass float, call 541-996-1274, text FLOATS to 866-943-0443 or visit the registration page at https://www.oregoncoast.org/register/ to register the float. By registering, you will receive a Certificate of Authenticity and information about the artist who crafted the float. If you want to register your float in person, stop by the Lincoln City Visitor Information Center at 801 SW Hwy 101, fourth floor, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
