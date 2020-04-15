For more than a decade, First Interstate Bank has supported and worked with Oregon Food Bank (OFB).
In recent years, that support has grown to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to our neighbors in need. Amid the current COVID-19 health crisis, First Interstate and its Foundation stepped up again with a special $25,000 donation to help the OFB support those struggling with food insecurity during this challenging time.
Susannah Morgan, OFB CEO, shared just how important partnerships are during this time.
“Community support is always vital to our work,” Morgan said. “In the face of a pandemic, the financial assistance we receive from individuals and organizations like First Interstate Bank helps us continue our work toward ending hunger for good."
OFB has seen a 30 percent increase in need for food services during this unprecedented situation and has already helped fund more than $400,000 in local grants to front-line Partner Agencies, ensuring access to food is still flowing. OFB is working to adapt distribution methods to ensure social distancing and CDC-recommended hygiene protocols are implemented while handling food. Efforts are also being made to ensure school-based pantries stay open.
“The mission of the OFB is one of charity, community support, kindness and service,” said Kelly Bruggeman, Executive Director of the First Interstate Foundation. “Our core values at First Interstate align to support the good work already happening here, and we’re honored to lend a hand.”
First Interstate has also been instrumental, via its annual Neighbors Feeding Neighbors campaign, in supporting the OFB, totaling $50,000 in donations in 2018 and 2019. Launched in 2009 by the First Interstate Foundation, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors was created to focus resources on food insecurity, one of the most pressing issues facing our communities.
During the third quarter of each year, the Foundation doubles its match of money and time donated by its employees to charitable organizations that provide food to neighbors in need. This year, First Interstate decided to start the Neighbors Feeding Neighbors program a quarter earlier to help our neighbors when they need it most. First Interstate plans to keep this campaign in place throughout 2020.
“Because we believe in stepping up during difficult times, First Interstate has solidified its annual commitment to once again donate two percent of our net income before taxes to nonprofits serving those in need across our footprint,” Bruggeman added.
Last year, this totaled more than $5.2 million.
To further support and provide relief to both individuals and businesses, First Interstate has created a number of programs to address multiple challenges arising in the current climate.
“We encourage clients and nonprofits to reach out to their local branch or banker for guidance on financial support tools available,” said Tawnie Nelson, First Interstate Regional President. “We’re here to help and are all in this together."
About Oregon Food Bank:
Oregon Food Bank takes a holistic approach to ending hunger in our communities; by building community connections that create communities of power. OFB operates the United States only statewide food banking network; which is made up of 21 regional food banks and 1,400 food assistance sites. 93.6% of every dollar goes directly to supporting hunger relief work. Please join us by connecting and harnessing your power.
About First Interstate Bank:
First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, delivering best-in-class banking and Wealth Management services throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. With more than 150 offices, First Interstate enhances the communities it serves through an innovative corporate philanthropy program, which includes donating a portion of Company profits, matching employees’ personal financial contributions, and donating $10 per hour for volunteer efforts made at qualifying organizations. To learn more, please visit firstinterstate.com.
