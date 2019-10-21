In partnership with the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers, First Interstate Bank is kicking off its annual Oregon Food Bank Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Challenge Oct. 21-Nov. 29.
During this time, Beavs and Ducks will work toward a common goal—to curb hunger across Oregon. Camaraderie at its finest, the partnership challenges fan followings from both schools to donate the most dollars.
“Oregon Athletics and the Oregon Sports Properties are excited to partner with First Interstate Bank and the Oregon Food Bank to help provide food and meals for families across the state,” said Chris Bjork, general manager of Oregon Sports Properties. “With the help of two very loyal fan bases in the state, the goal is to make a significant impact leading up to the Civil War Football Game.”
Representatives from the OSU Beavs echo this sentiment.
“We love that First Interstate Bank is utilizing its Civil War sponsorship to engage both fan bases while helping out in the community. We’re very proud of our partnership with the bank and look forward to rolling out this campaign,” said Lucas Motta, general manager for Beavers Sports Properties, Oregon State Athletics’ multimedia rights holder, which oversees all aspects of the relationship with First Interstate Bank.
While the promotion plays on the rivalry between the Ducks and Beavs, fan followings from both schools know that when we work together to help curb hunger, everyone wins.
“We were approached by First Interstate to be the happy recipient of these donation dollars and are thrilled to partner with an organization that cares so much about the communities it serves,” said Lauren Zielinski, Corporate and Community Relations Officer for the Oregon Food Bank. “Every $10 donation made to this effort will help provide 30 meals for Oregon families—a significant impact.”
All funds raised will support the Oregon Food Bank Network and its outreach. To bolster support for the effort, the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation will match total gifts from both the Beavs and the Ducks up to $25,000.
“Since 2009, First Interstate employees have participated in various Neighbors Feeding Neighbors events across our footprint,” said Kelly Bruggeman, Executive Director of the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. “It is an effort we are passionate about—helping our neighbors affected by food insecurity.”
Neighbors Feeding Neighbors efforts often go beyond the dollars and focus on volunteer efforts like feeding the hungry at a soup kitchen, delivering dinners for Meals on Wheels, or simply conducting local food drives. First Interstate is able to amplify this impact by partnering with the Oregon Food Bank Network.
To make a donation, please visit oregonfoodbank.org/beavsandducks and show your team spirit by clicking on either the Ducks or Beavs link. Neither school receives donation dollars from this effort—all funds go to support the Oregon Food Bank Network. Whichever fan following (Ducks or Beavs) accrues the most donation dollars wins; results will be announced at the Civil War football game in Eugene on Nov. 30.
About First Interstate Bank
First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, delivering best-in-class banking and Wealth Management services throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. With over 150 offices, First Interstate enhances the communities it serves through an innovative corporate philanthropy program, which includes donating a portion of Company profits, matching employees’ personal financial contributions, and donating $10 per hour for volunteer efforts made at qualifying organizations. To learn more, please visit www.firstinterstate.com.
About Oregon Food Bank
Oregon Food Bank works to eliminate hunger and its root causes... because no one should be hungry. Oregon Food Bank believes that hunger starves the human spirit, that communities thrive when people are nourished, and that everyone deserves healthy and fresh food. Oregon Food Bank helps feed the human spirit of 740,000 people through a food distribution network of 21 regional food banks serving Oregon and Clark County, Washington. Oregon Food Bank also leads statewide efforts to increase resources for hungry families and to eliminate the root causes of hunger through public policy, local food systems work, nutrition and garden education, health care screening and innovative programming. Find out how to feed the human spirit at oregonfoodbank.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.