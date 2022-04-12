Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist, Diego Amador Jr., direct from Seville, will present “Eterno, el Flamenco vive,” at 7:30 p.m. April 22 at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center in Newport. “Eterno” will also be presented at 8 p.m. April 23 at the Yachats Commons Building in Yachats.
Fuentes and Amador have forged a unique artistic partnership after a successful summer tour as a duo. “Eterno” promises to be a dynamic and emotionally charged presentation of authentic Spanish Flamenco music and dance. This event is part of an extensive tour of Oregon, Washington and California.
Tour dates here:
“Eterno, el Flamenco vive” Newport, April 22, 7:30 p.m.
Pacific Maritime Heritage Center
333 SE Bay Blvd, Newport, OR
Tickets: general admission $27, VIP seating $40 student $18, child $12
“Eterno, el Flamenco vive” Yachats, April 23, 8 p.m.
Yachats Commons Building
441 Highway 101 North, Yachats, OR, 97498
Tickets: general admission $26, VIP seating $40 student $16, child $12
Additional Oregon Coast dates
“Eterno, el Flamenco vive” Seaside April 20, 7 p.m.
Bob Chisholm Community Center
1225 Avenue A, Seaside, OR, 97138
Tickets: general admission $26, VIP seating $40 student $16, child $12
“Eterno, el Flamenco vive” Bay City April 21, 8 p.m.
Bay City Arts Center
5680 A Street, Bay City, OR, 97107
Tickets: general admission $27, VIP seating $40 student $16, child $12
Listen to Diego's debut album, “Presente en el Tiempo,” here”
About Savannah Fuentes
Savannah Fuentes, Flamenco dancer, and producer, is the only touring artist in the Pacific Northwest region with deep connections to Flamenco culture, presenting “…Real Flamenco, straight and stunning,” (Regina Hackett, Seattle Post Intelligencer.) She has independently produced and danced in over 400 performances and workshops featuring internationally recognized Spanish Flamenco artists, including Diego Amador Jr., Saray Munoz and Jesus Montoya.
Savannah Fuentes was born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry. Her fascination with Flamenco dance (baile) and singing (cante) came to her in early childhood, fueled by watching a Flamenco performance on television “…and, although I was just a child, I felt an immediate connection to the art form.”
Fuentes considers Flamenco a lifelong study, an artistic journey she began in her late teens that continues to this day. She has studied with many notable Flamenco artists including Guadiana, Joaquin Grilo, Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru and Isabel Bayon. Fuentes attributes her formation as an artist to her most significant mentor, Maestra Sara de Luis.
Accompanied by her notable guest artists, Savannah Fuentes tours the West Coast regularly bringing delighted audiences authentic, passionate Flamenco performance art, often performing for communities that would otherwise be unable to enjoy this unique art form.
About Diego Amador Jr.
From Seville, Diego Amador Jr. was born into flamenco royalty. His father is the celebrated flamenco pianist/composer Diego Amador and his uncles are Rafael and Raimundo Amador (Pata Negra). The 27-year-old Amador is an extraordinary multi-instrumentalist who recently released his first full-length album, “Presente en el Tiempo.”
From a very young age, he began performing and touring with some of Spain’s top flamenco artists, including Remedios Amaya, La Susi, Lole Montoya, Farruquito and Joaquín Cortés. He has also worked alongside jazz greats such as Pat Metheny, Bireli Lagrene and Charlie Haden. Known mainly as a Flamenco singer, he also plays guitar, piano and percussion.
