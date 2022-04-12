Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist, Diego Amador Jr., direct from Seville, will present “Eterno, el Flamenco vive,” at 7:30 p.m. April 22 at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center in Newport. “Eterno” will also be presented at 8 p.m. April 23 at the Yachats Commons Building in Yachats.

Fuentes and Amador have forged a unique artistic partnership after a successful summer tour as a duo. “Eterno” promises to be a dynamic and emotionally charged presentation of authentic Spanish Flamenco music and dance. This event is part of an extensive tour of Oregon, Washington and California.

Tour dates here:

https://www.savannahf.com/performance

“Eterno, el Flamenco vive” Newport, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

Pacific Maritime Heritage Center

333 SE Bay Blvd, Newport, OR

Tickets: general admission $27, VIP seating $40 student $18, child $12

link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/160456536821

available at www.eventbrite.com

“Eterno, el Flamenco vive” Yachats, April 23, 8 p.m.

Yachats Commons Building

441 Highway 101 North, Yachats, OR, 97498

Tickets: general admission $26, VIP seating $40 student $16, child $12

link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/272529361657

available at www.eventbrite.com

Additional Oregon Coast dates

“Eterno, el Flamenco vive” Seaside April 20, 7 p.m.

Bob Chisholm Community Center

1225 Avenue A, Seaside, OR, 97138

Tickets: general admission $26, VIP seating $40 student $16, child $12

link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/288865012027

available at www.eventbrite.com

“Eterno, el Flamenco vive” Bay City April 21, 8 p.m.

Bay City Arts Center

5680 A Street, Bay City, OR, 97107

Tickets: general admission $27, VIP seating $40 student $16, child $12

link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/157833069961

available at www.eventbrite.com

Listen to Diego's debut album, “Presente en el Tiempo,” here”

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=diego+amador+jr

About Savannah Fuentes

Savannah Fuentes, Flamenco dancer, and producer, is the only touring artist in the Pacific Northwest region with deep connections to Flamenco culture, presenting “…Real Flamenco, straight and stunning,” (Regina Hackett, Seattle Post Intelligencer.) She has independently produced and danced in over 400 performances and workshops featuring internationally recognized Spanish Flamenco artists, including Diego Amador Jr., Saray Munoz and Jesus Montoya.

Savannah Fuentes was born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry. Her fascination with Flamenco dance (baile) and singing (cante) came to her in early childhood, fueled by watching a Flamenco performance on television “…and, although I was just a child, I felt an immediate connection to the art form.”

Fuentes considers Flamenco a lifelong study, an artistic journey she began in her late teens that continues to this day. She has studied with many notable Flamenco artists including Guadiana, Joaquin Grilo, Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru and Isabel Bayon. Fuentes attributes her formation as an artist to her most significant mentor, Maestra Sara de Luis.

Accompanied by her notable guest artists, Savannah Fuentes tours the West Coast regularly bringing delighted audiences authentic, passionate Flamenco performance art, often performing for communities that would otherwise be unable to enjoy this unique art form.

About Diego Amador Jr.

From Seville, Diego Amador Jr. was born into flamenco royalty. His father is the celebrated flamenco pianist/composer Diego Amador and his uncles are Rafael and Raimundo Amador (Pata Negra). The 27-year-old Amador is an extraordinary multi-instrumentalist who recently released his first full-length album, “Presente en el Tiempo.”

From a very young age, he began performing and touring with some of Spain’s top flamenco artists, including Remedios Amaya, La Susi, Lole Montoya, Farruquito and Joaquín Cortés. He has also worked alongside jazz greats such as Pat Metheny, Bireli Lagrene and Charlie Haden. Known mainly as a Flamenco singer, he also plays guitar, piano and percussion.

