Starting Oct. 1, Lincoln Health and Human Services clinics will be having rotating walk-in hours for flu shots and student vaccinations.
Lincoln County Health and Human Services has seven clinics in total; one public health clinic, two federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), and four school-based health centers located at Taft, Waldport, Newport and Toledo High Schools.
The best way to protect against the flu is to get a flu vaccine. Additional steps people can take to protect themselves and others from the flu are to:
- Wash hands often with soap and water,or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home when sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Keep surfaces that may have flu germs on them cleaned and disinfected. With the flu season beginning, it is important for those who are sick with the flu to know how to take care of themselves and how to avoid spreading the flu to others.
Any community member, regardless of insurance status, can establish care and become a full-time patient at both Lincoln County FQHCs; located in Newport and Lincoln City. The School-Based Health Centers are open during the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) academic year and focus physical and mental health care for any LCSD students; grades K-12.
Lincoln County Public Health Clinic is a safety net clinic, not a place to establish care, that is available for immunizations, sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, in addition to other communicable disease testing services.
Walk-In Clinic Schedule and Locations
Walk-In Clinic Hours 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Nye Clinic, 36 SW Nye St, Newport:
October 1, 3, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31
Additional Flu Clinics:
- Friday, October 4: 60+ Center in Newport, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 8: Angell Job Corps, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Thursday, October 10: Oceanview Senior Living in Newport, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Monday October 14: Oregon Coast Community College in South Beach, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Thursday October 17: Driftwood Public Library, Lincoln City, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- Friday, October 18: Yachats Presbyterian Church, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Wednesday October 23: Seashore Family Literacy Center, Waldport 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. + Health Fair
- Friday November 1: Centro de Ayuda in Newport, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
The four School Based Health Centers provide vaccines:
- Newport School-Based Health Center, 541-265-0472
- Taft School-Based Health Center, 541-265-0474
- Toledo School-Based Health Center, 541-265-0473
- Waldport School-Based Health Center, 541-265-0471
You can also call the local Lincoln Public Health Clinic to discuss your child’s vaccination needs, requirement, and costs at 541-265-4112. The clinic works on a sliding scale and no one will be turned away for inability to pay for vaccines.
