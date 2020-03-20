We don’t yet know the long term impact COVID-19 will have, but as always, Food Share of Lincoln County is here for the long haul.
Food Share of Lincoln County wants to reassure the community that their network of pantries and meal-sites will remain committed to providing services to the most vulnerable friends and neighbors in need, and they are very thankful for the trust that’s placed in them.
"We also know that we need to be prepared to serve people who may not normally need help from the Food Bank–due to lost wages, school closings or medical hardships," Food Share said in a press release. "Our programs have made adjustments to provide pre-packed food boxes and meals to go for the safety and well-being of all involved."
For regular updates follow the Food Share Lincoln County Facebook page or check with your local pantries.
Newport Food Pantry - 541-992-5723
Toledo Food Share Pantry - 208-899-7036
Lincoln City Food Pantry - 541-994-3699
Waldport Food Share Pantry - 541-270-7869
Siletz Pantry - 541-265-8578
Depoe Bay Pantry - 541-270-3404
Calvary Baptist Produce Plus 541-265-8578
For more information on program service days/times, or if you’d like to support our efforts, visit us online at www.foodsharelc.org (new web address) or call us at 541-265-8578.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.