Effective Friday, July 31, 2020, Calvary Baptist Produce Plus will be handing off its Friday food distribution to The Salvation Army’s “Food Pantry of Hope” located at 140 NE 4th St in Newport.
The Produce Plus program was initiated through a partnership with Food Share of Lincoln County and Calvary Baptist Church in Newport to address a gap in food assistance on Fridays in Lincoln County. Since opening in August of 2013, Produce Plus distributed over 750,000 pounds of food to Lincoln County families and individuals.
In early June, The Salvation Army opened the Food Pantry of Hope to serve county residents.
“We’re excited to have a new addition to our Lincoln County network of food assistance programs,” says Nancy Mitchell, Executive Director of Food Share.
In working together to identify the highest need in the community, Food Share and The Salvation Army agreed to merge the Friday distribution into the Food Pantry of Hope’s operating hours of Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Salvation Army can be reached at 541-265-6814 or online at newport.salvationarmy.org.
The last Friday distribution at the Calvary Baptist Church will be July 24; however, the Church continues to provide prepared meals on Wednesdays and Sundays at 903 SW Alder St in Newport.
“Food Share is grateful for its partnership with the Calvary Baptist Church, the host site for Produce Plus for the last seven years, and for the dozens of faithful volunteers who gave their time and showed such kindness to those who accessed the program,” said Mitchell.
Food Share continues to partner with programs and organizations to increase the accessibility of food throughout Lincoln County. For more information about Food Share of Lincoln County, go to www.foodsharelc.org, find them on Facebook, or call 541-265-8578.
