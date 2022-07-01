For five special days this July, the lawns of the Lincoln City Cultural Center will become an outdoor art gallery and the epicenter of a coastal conservation project. Central Coast residents and visitors of all ages are invited to enjoy nearly a half mile of landscape paintings, the latest iteration of the “For the Seventh Generation” pano-mural, July 13-17 at the LCCC, 540 NE Hwy 101.
“For the Seventh Generation: A Community of Coastal Watchers” is a long-term project first envisioned two decades ago. The project’s goal is to create a system of ocean observers, “so that any untoward action on the ocean or its accompanying landscape will not go unnoticed.” Painters in California, Oregon and Washington are invited to each choose a mile, to revisit and paint each year.
“To be renewed annually, this process work gives the artist the opportunity to intellectually and emotionally connect with the land and to take the role of both sentinel and chronicler of a specific ocean location,” said project leader John Teply.
“Perhaps each of us has a favorite spot along the coast. Looking out over it, we may find ourselves asking, ‘Will it survive’?” he said. “The ocean is continually under threat. Pollution, coastal development and over-fishing all tax the health of its finite system. Without our strong environmental conscience and a voice to express it, threats to the ocean will be left unchallenged and its health subject to the whims and manipulations of politics and industry. This project, extending through the 21st century, provides such a voice.”
When you visit the “For the Seventh Generation” pano-mural, you can start your walk in Tijuana, passing by the Huntington Beach Pier, San Francisco Bay, Cascade Head, Haystack Rock, Astoria Bridge and Puget Sound before ending your trek with a view of the Peace Arch on the Canadian border.
The resulting free-standing pano-mural, made up of landscape paintings that are 2 feet by 4 feet, is getting longer every year. This summer, while on display outdoors at the Cultural Center, it will stretch nearly ½ mile in length, and will be displayed on fencing installed throughout the LCCC lawn. A collection of other large landscapes, those which have not been treated to withstand the elements, will be exhibited inside in the LCCC’s Hallway Gallery.
"For the Seventh Generation” pano-mural will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 13-15, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16 and 11-2 p.m. Sunday, July 17.
