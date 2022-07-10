From July 13-17, you can take an amazing journey: start walking in Tijuana and end up on the Canadian border, all on the same day in Lincoln City. You can enjoy this experience – the Pacific Coast as seen through the eyes of hundreds of artists – through an outdoor art installation called “For the Seventh Generation.” This ½ mile long pano-mural will be on display outside at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City, starting on Wednesday, July 13. The residence will also feature concerts, workshops, music and more, ending on Sunday, July 17.
“For the Seventh Generation: A Community of Coastal Watchers” is a long-term project first envisioned two decades ago. The project’s goal is to create a system of ocean observers, “so that any untoward action on the ocean or its accompanying landscape will not go unnoticed.” Painters in California, Oregon and Washington are invited to each choose a mile, to revisit and paint each year. These works are added to the pano-mural, which grows and changes each year.
This is the second year that the Cultural Center has hosted the “For the Seventh Generation” mural, in partnership with John Daniel Teply Gallery & Atelier. Local painters who have joined the effort by contributing paintings of Oregon Coast landscapes include Jill Perry Townsend, Katia Kyte, Dee Vadnais, Jess Carlock and Laura Wilson.
July 13-17 will be a busy, art-filled time at the Cultural Center. In addition to the "For the Seventh Generation" mural installation and events, visitors are invited to tour the current exhibits in the P.J. Chessman Gallery, the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery and the Hallway Gallery, all located within the center (aka the historic Delake School). You can even combine your trip to see the mural with one of two ticketed events: a jazz album release celebration with the Dmitri Matheny Group on Wednesday and the Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve art workshop on Sunday.
All events listed below are free, unless indicated with *
Wednesday, July 13 -- Outdoor Mural Open 11-7, Dmitri Matheny Group concert* at 7 in the auditorium (tickets here).
Thursday, July 14 -- Outdoor Mural Open 11-7, Inside Galleries Open 10-4, Private Party in the Auditorium 5-8
Friday, July 15 -- Outdoor Mural Open 11-7, Inside Galleries Open 10-4
Saturday, July 16 -- Oceans Art Festival & Outdoor Mural 11-8 (activity see schedule below), Inside Galleries Open 10-4
Sunday, July 17 -- Outdoor Mural Open 11-2, Inside Galleries Open 10-4, "Forests of the Sea" Art & Education Workshop* with CHBR at 2:30 pm, pre-registration required
OCEANS ART FESTIVAL
SATURDAY, JULY 16 -- Schedule of Events
9 am Minus tide walk, LCCC to NW 15th St.
11am-7pm Outdoor Mural open for viewing (outside)
11am-sellout Grub's On food truck open
1pm Artist talks (auditorium)
2pm All ages craft workshop (auditorium)
3pm Concert with Blues Variant (outside)
5pm Poetry reading (auditorium)
7pm Short film festival (auditorium)
ABOUT “For the Seventh Generation”
“To be renewed annually, this process work gives the artist the opportunity to intellectually and emotionally connect with the land and to take the role of both sentinel and chronicler of a specific ocean location,” said project leader John Teply.
“Perhaps each of us has a favorite spot along the coast. Looking out over it, we may find ourselves asking, ‘Will it survive’?” he said. “The ocean is continually under threat. Pollution, coastal development and over-fishing all tax the health of its finite system. Without our strong environmental conscience and a voice to express it, threats to the ocean will be left unchallenged and its health subject to the whims and manipulations of politics and industry. This project, extending through the 21st century, provides such a voice.”
When you visit the “For the Seventh Generation” pano-mural, you can start your walk in Tijuana, passing by the Huntington Beach Pier, San Francisco Bay, Cascade Head, Haystack Rock, Astoria Bridge, and Puget Sound before ending your trek with a view of the Peace Arch on the Canadian border.
The resulting free-standing pano-mural, made up of landscape paintings that are 2 feet by 4 feet, is getting longer every year. This summer, while on display outdoors at the Cultural Center, it will stretch nearly ½ mile in length, and will be displayed on fencing installed throughout the LCCC lawn. A collection of other large landscapes, those which have not been treated to withstand the elements, will be exhibited inside in the LCCC’s Hallway Gallery.
"For the Seventh Generation” pano-mural will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 13-15, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17.
