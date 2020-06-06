The Oregon Coast Bank Board of Directors has promoted Melissa Chown to the position of Senior Vice President – Credit Administrator.
Chown began her career with the bank six years ago, first training as a teller. Soon she had advanced to become a loan officer, excelling in both commercial and consumer lending. In 2018 she was named a Vice President and took on the responsibilities of Credit Administrator.
Originally from Hampshire County in the United Kingdom, Chown has a BSc degree in psychology from the University of Plymouth. She then earned a BA in Speech Communications at Portland State University, followed by an MBA and JD at Willamette University in Salem. After passing the bar exam, she became a practicing attorney in Newport, with an emphasis on civil litigation.
After several years as a practicing lawyer, Chown became interested in banking and accepted an invitation to join Oregon Coast Bank, citing a desire “to make a difference in the community.”
Although still a member of the bar, Chown has become a valued part of the Oregon Coast Bank management team as the bank has grown steadily. In retrospect, she has enjoyed the career change.
Chown is married to Corey Blake, a Newport attorney. The couple own a home in Waldport, where Melissa is the current treasurer of South Lincoln County CERT, the community emergency response team. Chown also chairs the safety commission of their HOA and is a member of the Newport Library Reading Circle. In her spare time, she enjoys making jewelry.
Oregon Coast Bank, which operates offices in Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Lincoln City, Pacific City and Tillamook, has grown to $258 million in assets. The bank has provided more than $794 million in financing to local families and businesses.
