Lincoln City
July 2-4
5-9 p.m. Holiday Weekend Fest at Rusty Truck Brewing. Three nights of all ages food, drink and live music. July 2 is Shoot to Thrill, an AC/DC tribute. July 3 is Petty Fever, a Tom Petty tribute, and July 4 is Stone in Love, a Journey tribute. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for ages 7-17, and free for ages 6 and under. Weekend passes for all three shows are $60 for adults, $35 for ages 7-17, and free for ages 6 and under. For more information, visit www.rustytruckbrewing.com
Tickets available at https://aftontickets.com/july4fest
July 4
11 a.m. Festivities start in the Taft District with live music at the SW 51st access.
4 p.m. Enjoy a patriotic boat parade around Devils Lake.
10-10:30 p.m. Fireworks display beginning at dusk over Siletz Bay in the historic Taft District.
Newport
July 1-3
Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at the Lincoln County Fair. Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 1-2 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 3. Visit the many exhibits offered, as well as food, music, the rodeo, an OMSI interactive display and more. Free admission.
July 4
8:30 a.m. 8th annual Newport Celebration Run at Rogue Brewer’s on the Bay. All participants get a rare opportunity to run on NOAA’s 1,300 plus foot pier. There is a Kids Fun Run of one mile, a 5K walk/run, a 10K run, and a half-marathon run. Early Packet Pick-up: Sunday, July 3, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Rogue Brewery. Race day starts at 7 a.m. for registration.
Dusk – Fireworks over Yaquina Bay. The display can be seen from all over town and the surrounding area. Some of the best spots to watch the fireworks include Yaquina Bay State Recreation Site, under the Yaquina Bay Bridge, on SW Bay Boulevard, Abbey St. pier, the Embarcadero Resort Hotel and Marina, Clearwater Restaurant on the historic bayfront, and Rogue Brewery and Marine Science Drive in South Beach.
Toledo
July 1
All day – Stars and Stripes Celebration. Presented by Toledo Public Library and the Greater Toledo Pool. Join for free swimming, BBQ, and a live band. The ban, Weird Science Boyz, will start at 5 p.m. The band will perform on the stage behind the library. Bring some lawn chairs and enjoy a day of fun.
