The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a "Shred Day" from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Lincoln County Courthouse parking lot located at 225 West Olive Street in Newport. The event is being held in an effort to combat identity theft and financial fraud for citizens and assist them in protecting their personal privacy.
Shred Day is a free event open to the public. Please bring your paper documents, files, canceled checks, or any other document that contains your personal or sensitive information. We also accept CDs and DVDs that contain personal or sensitive information. The shredding is 100% secure and will be conducted by an iSecure truck on site.
There is no limit to the amount of shredding that you may bring; however, once the truck is full, we will not be able to accept any more documents.
Shredding is one of the most important things you can do to prevent identity theft. Below are just a few examples of items you should shred and not place in your trash can.
- Expired or unused credit and debit cards
- Pre-approved credit card offers and applications
- Checking and savings account statements
- Investment account statements
- Pension account statements
- Phone and utility bills
- Tax returns and statements
- Medical records or bills
- Insurance policy or claim information (auto, health, life)
- Expired identification documents (driver licenses and passports)
