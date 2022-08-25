Military veterans living in Lincoln, Benton, or Linn counties or surrounding areas are invited to attend the second of two free photography workshops.
The session are led by two of the most decorated professional photographers in the mid-Willamette Valley, Karl Maasdam and Mark Ylen.
Hosted by Samaritan Health Services’ ArtsCare program in conjunction with Samaritan Veterans Outreach, the second workshops is scheduled to be held Aug. 27 in Albany. The first photo workshop was scheduled Aug. 6 in Newport.
Workshop participants will have the opportunity to learn how to use digital cameras or expand their existing skills. Interested participants will also have the opportunity to show their work at the Through a Veteran’s Lens photography exhibit at The Arts Center in Corvallis this fall.
Maasdam will lead the Newport workshop from 10 a.m. to noon and it will feature beach settings at Don & Ann Davis Park and Ocean Shore State Recreation Area.
At the Albany workshop from 6 to 8 a.m., Ylen will take participants on an early morning adventure, focusing on the hustle and bustle of launching hot air balloons at Timber-Linn Memorial Park during the Northwest Art & Air Festival.
Maasdam spent more than a decade as a photojournalist in Oregon, California and Texas before establishing one of the premiere freelance photography businesses in the mid-Willamette Valley. Ylen spent more than three decades as a photojournalist in Oregon and California and has been published in magazines and newspapers throughout the globe.
Each workshop is limited to 12 participants.
