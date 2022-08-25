Free Workshop

The photo workshops are being conducted by Karl Maasdam and Mark Ylen.

 Metro Creative Connection

Military veterans living in Lincoln, Benton, or Linn counties or surrounding areas are invited to attend the second of two free photography workshops.

The session are led by two of the most decorated professional photographers in the mid-Willamette Valley, Karl Maasdam and Mark Ylen.

