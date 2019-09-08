To kick off the 7th Annual National Drive Electric Week (Sept. 14-22), event-goers are invited to a free screening of “Revenge of the Electric Car.”
The movie begins at 11 a.m. at Bijou Theater. Pacific Power is sponsoring tickets for the first 125 people.
Bloomberg Technology projects that by 2025, one of every six cars sold will be electric. How did this happen—and why?
Filmmaker Chris Paine documents the power-driven race to mass-produce electric cars in “Revenge of the Electric Car,” showing Tesla struggling to launch the groundbreaking Roadster, and Chevy and Nissans’ stunning surge into the electric vehicle global market.
The free showing of “Revenge of the Electric Car” will be the Bijou Theater’s Saturday matinee at 11 a.m. The Bijou’s “Best Popcorn on the Oregon Coast,” candy and beverages will be available for purchase at the screening. Tickets will be available for pickup at the Bijou box office starting on September 7. The Bijou is open daily 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. located at 1624 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367.
“Events like this are a great way for people to discover how easy and affordable it is to drive electric—and how fun these cars are to drive,” said Cory Scott, Pacific Power’s Director of Customer Solutions. “We encourage people to come to the electric car show either before the movie or afterward to test drive an electric car, and to see the wide variety of electric cars on the market today.”
A wide variety of today’s electric cars will be on display from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cruisin’ the Bay Car Show, including the new Kia Niro, Honda Clarity, Smart Fortwo and many other models. Test drives will be offered in a Tesla Model X, Tesla Model 3, BMW i3 and the restyled Nissan LEAF in a pressure-free environment – no car dealerships will be in attendance.
“There are hundreds of electric cars registered to Oregon Coast residents,” noted the car show’s volunteer coordinator Debbie Jimmerson of Lincoln Beach. “Many people don’t know that because a majority of electric cars look like gas-powered vehicles. But electric cars are much quieter and are cheaper to drive and maintain, and with more torque, they are quicker than gas-powered vehicles. Even more importantly, driving electric reduces air pollution.”
The public is invited to test drive an electric vehicle and talk with sponsors, which include representatives of Clipper Creek charging stations, Coastline Auto Detail of Lincoln City, and a Tesla mobile ranger (a traveling Tesla service professional).
