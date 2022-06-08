tng logo

St. Augustine Church is planning the 'FRIENDS GATHER HERE FUN FESTIVAL" for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Join us for mouthwatering hamburgers, hot dogs and cajun corn off the grill, authentic Mexican cuisine, home-baked pies and goodies, plants, games, and craft vendors! Everyone welcome!

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are you getting your dad for Father's Day?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.