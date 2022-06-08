St. Augustine Church is planning the 'FRIENDS GATHER HERE FUN FESTIVAL" for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Join us for mouthwatering hamburgers, hot dogs and cajun corn off the grill, authentic Mexican cuisine, home-baked pies and goodies, plants, games, and craft vendors! Everyone welcome!
