Show dates- Opening April 9 and running through May 9
Opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 4
Virtual Gallery Tour on LCCC’s Facebook page: Facebook@ lincolncityculture to be posted on Saturday, March 5.
This exhibit features the artist’s explorations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Molly Wullstein Van Austen took a 175-foot roll of paper, using graphite, Conte crayon and colored pencils to illustrate her thoughts, memories and imaginings. The gestures in Conte crayon are brought together in this exhibit as the 175-foot drawing winds its way through the gallery.
Willstein Van Austen reflects on “a long life and a long drawing” having lived through the Polio pandemic as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The isolation makes me concentrate on others,” Wullstein Van Austen said. “Each image in this long drawing is a meditation on some dear person in my life. That brings me joy and sadness. Memories prolong life and intensify our emotions.”
Painter Wullstein Van Austen, has had numerous solo and group exhibitions, including the Quirini Stampaglia Palace in Venice and the United States National and International Exhibition in Rome and Paris. Her work is included in private collections in Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Mexico as well as the United States. Many years ago, her grandmother took her to the WWII USO in Salt Lake City. She watched a soldier drawing another soldier. Impressed, she said, "I want to do that". She has been drawing and painting ever since.
Wullstein Van Austen maintains her studio in Oregon. As a teacher, her doctoral studies in art education were at New York University. Retired from teaching, she was a longtime resident of Lincoln City and is a member of The Casbah, a group of Oregon painters, writers, sculptors, musicians and thespians dedicated to furthering the arts.
Wullstein Van Austen taught for many years at Taft Elementary.
"As I place line on paper I watch as it begins to dance,” Wullstein Van Austen said. “Sometimes it is a ballet. Sometimes it is a clog slog and not infrequently a tap dance. It spins, turns, stretches, reaches a vivid height and then by the roll of the dice it collapses. Meandering or rushing, it gyrates and shouts for color, taking on a life (and a gamble) of its own from Gesture to Jester. The relationship of one image to another becomes a metaphor as astonishing as life itself."
website- Mollyvanausten.com
While this exhibit is featured at the Chessman Gallery, inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, visitors will be able to explore this idea for themselves by drawing on a new roll of paper to create the center’s very own community long drawing. The roll of paper for public use will be installed in the hallway and will be available to see and draw on during open hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
The Chessman Gallery is inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Masks and social distancing required in the building.
