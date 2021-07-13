From Salishan Courts to Tokyo Olympics!

Salishan Tennis members celebrate Bryan Barten (center), nationally-ranked wheelchair tennis player and brother of Peter Barten of Gleneden Beach, on his selection to the U.S. Paralympic Team for the Tokyo Olympics. Barten has been practicing for the past week at Salishan Tennis Center with his coach Brett Schoer (back row, left) in preparation for the trip to Tokyo at the end of August. When not traveling the world participating in competitions, Barten lives in Tucson and coaches wheelchair tennis at the University of Arizona. Salishan Coastal Lodge donated his court time and several tennis members contributed funds to help defray his travel expenses to Tokyo.
