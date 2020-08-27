August 24, 1950 - 70 years ago
Bomb, gas group’s new defense move
Formation of a bomb, gas and bacteriology company under the leadership of Sam Buckley of Wecoma is the latest step towards total preparedness in Lincoln county’s civilian defense organization, it was learned last week.
Square Dancing Jamboree slated for Oceanlake
Several hundred persons are expected to attend the square dance jamboree to be held on the beach at Oceanlake Sunday, August 27. The affair will be sponsored by the Coast Dwellers, the local folk-dance club who are members of the State Federation of Folk Dancing.
Artists at Work
Outside the Gallery by the Sea during the Lincoln County Art Center Festival last weekend at DeLake. Seated, Perey Manser at his easel executes a new oil to add to the collection now on exhibit in his one-man show in the gallery at the center. Stuart Hoffman Church, young Oswego artist, kneeling, watches Manser, while in the background Theresa Rothstein of Vancouver paints while Professor Mitchell of the speech department of Oregon State college looks on.
August 27, 1970 - 50 years ago
A what kind of market?
Making sure there’ll be no fleas at the Taft BPW flea market Saturday and Sunday at Taft Masonic Hall are, from left, Mrs. Robin Reed, chairman of the sale; Mrs. Courtney Webb, BPW president; and Mrs. Walter J. Harbinski. Helping out is the Reeds’ Irish setter, Michael, who offered to provide the fleas.
Bay airport coming in five weeks
Construction on Siletz Bay State Airport is about 85 percent complete, according to Roy Raasina, airport engineer for the Oregon State Board of Aeronautics, and black topping could begin in two to three weeks. Excavation for the runway system is about 98 percent complete, Raasina said Tuesday, with about another 500 yards to be moved.
Depoe Bay fire still gets look
About 20 men will remain at the site of the 160-acre Depoe Bay fire until the first good rain, according to the State Department of Forestry. Cause of the fire is under investigation by both the forestry department and State Police, according to officials.
August 23, 2000 - 20 years ago
Making the switch
Lincoln City added new street lights at North 17th Street and Hwy. 101 and replaced existing lights with new and improved signals at North 14th (pictured here).
Two to share top post at Taft Middle School
Two former Lincoln County School District administrators will be sharing duties at Taft Middle School this year. Oceanlake/DeLake principal Kathy Kollasch and retired assistant principal/counselor Dianne Brodie will be co-principals of Taft Middle following the placement of David Phelps at Taft High.
August 25, 2010 - 10 years ago
Three escape barn fire
Three skateboarders visiting Lincoln City for the annual Dreamland Trifecta skateboard championship narrowly escaped with their lives when the barn in which they were sleeping was consumed by flames in the early hours of Friday, Aug. 20. The three were among some 40 skaters staying at the N.E. Highland Road home of Dreamland Skateparks owners Mark and Danyel Scott in preparation for the event.
