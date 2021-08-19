It is my pleasure to address readers of The News Guard as mayor of Lincoln City. As you may know, I served on City Council from 2015-2018, lost my run for mayor in 2018, and was elected in May of this year to complete Dick Anderson’s term as mayor, after he was elected to the State Senate. My term of office will expire in December 2022. I am proud to represent Lincoln City.
During our City Council meeting on August 9 we heard two interesting presentations. Both of these presentations can be viewed on the City’s website www.lincolncity.org, under “Agenda, Packets & Video” in the video of the August 9 meeting.
The first presentation was from Chief Dahlman of North Lincoln Fire & Rescue talking about their wildfire plan in cooperation with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
He reminded us that we need to put out fires on the beach with water, not sand. The sand can blow away and embers can reignite, or remain hot so that barefoot people will burn their feet. All beach fires are banned at this time, but later this year when the ban is lifted, please put out beach fires with water. In fact, due to drought conditions and high temperatures, all outdoor burning is banned at this time. Please say safe.
The other presentation at our August 9 meeting was from Emergency Management Coordinator Ken Murphy, who presented the draft Evacuation Plan. Now is the time for you to review the plan (easily found on the home page of the City’s website), and submit your comments to Mr. Murphy at kmurphy@lincolncity.org. The plan looks at the potential for different types of events which may cause Lincoln City residents to evacuate.
Our next Council meeting will be on August 23 at 6 p.m. We are meeting again in person at City Hall, currently with masks. You are welcome to come speak to us during the public comment portion of the meeting. Check out our agendas on the City’s website.
The City sends out a monthly newsletter with water bills. Lots of good information there. If you don’t receive a paper copy of your water bill you can find the current Council newsletter on the home page of the City’s website.
Give me a call at 541-996-1205, or send me an email to swahlke@lincolncity.org. I would love to hear from you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.