The Nutcracker
Friday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m.
6 p.m. -Family-friendly pre-show activities for ticket holders in the Newport Performing Arts Center (PAC) lobby.Ticket prices: $8.50-$18.50 (without service fees)Tickets are on sale now.
On Christmas eve, Marie and her whole family are gathered around the tree in celebration of the holiday. She receives a magical gift from her godfather Drosselmeyer and soon enough this Christmas eve will take an unexpected turn for her. Marie's new doll comes alive and takes her on a whirlwind adventure.
The exceptional score by Tchaikovsky, brought to life by the legendary Bolshoi Ballet dancers in "The Nutcracker," will captivate the hearts of the whole family. Experience this holiday classic through the eyes of Marie and her Nutcracker Prince on the big screen as they travel on a magical journey of their dreams.
This is a holiday event for the whole family to enjoy. There will be a free kids Nutcracker-themed art activity in the lobby ticket holders to enjoy beginning at 6 p.m. Come and make a Sugar Plumb Fairy and/or a Mice King. https://coastarts.org/events/bolshoi-ballet-nutcracker
Free Holiday Workshop at the Newport Visual Art Center
Saturday, Dec. 11, Noon to 4 p.m.
Free for all to enjoy but a donation to the Lincoln County Food Bank would be greatly appreciated.(drop-off bins located in the lobbies)
No ticket or reservation needed.
Families can make ornaments, cards and other holiday crafts. Appropriate for all ages.While you are at the Visual Art Center,take time to look at the amazing ceramics exhibits all done by Lincoln County artists. It is a great way to do some holiday shopping and support local artists.
Both craft activities are free, but a donation to the Lincoln County Food Bank would be greatly appreciated.
Throughout this holiday season, until Dec. 23, you can drop off your canned food donations for Food Share of Lincoln County in the lobby of the Newport Performing Arts Center and the Newport Visual Arts Center. Most needed items include peanut butter, low-sugar jam and jelly, chili, cereal, hearty soups, canned tuna, chicken or salmon. No glass or expired foods please.
Visit www.CoastArts.org for more information.
BOX OFFICE
For more information or to purchase tickets, call or visit the Newport Performing Arts Center Box Office:Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.or by calling 541-265-2787
The Newport Performing Arts Center is located at 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, OR 97365 The Newport Visual Arts Center is located at 777 NW Beach Drive, Newport, OR 97365
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.