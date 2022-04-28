Newport artist Chasse Davidson will offer two five-week clay classes this May and June at the Newport Visual Art Center’s restored ceramics studio. Both sessions will focus on clay hand building.
The first session will run on Tuesdays from May 3-31, with both morning and evening classes offered. The second session will run from June 2-30, with morning and evening classes. The classes are open to all skills levels, age 14 and over.
The $175 registration fee for each five-week session covers clay, glazes and firing fees. Each session has a maximum of eight students. Additional time will be available to work on projects outside of class time. Dates and times will be determined during class.
Davidson’s ceramic classes are all about the fundamentals of working with clay. If you have always wanted to experiment with clay, this class will introduce you to the vast possibilities. Students will explore pinched forms and slab construction and receive an introduction to glazing. More experienced students can expand their skills with more complex projects.
Chasse Davidson began her journey with clay 28 years ago as she studied ceramics in high school and college, establishing her home studio. She began teaching ceramics in 2011 at Toledo Clayworks, where she assumed management in 2015. Today, Chasse once again works in her home studio in Newport and continues to encourage the growth of the coastal clay community through her involvement with the Newport Visual Art Center’s new ceramic studio.
Clay Hand building, May Sessions
May 3 – 31, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
May 3-31, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Fee: $175 per session, covers all clay, glazes and firing fees
Ages: 14+, 8 student limit
Clay Hand building, June Sessions
June 2-30, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
June 2-30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Fee: $175 per session, covers all clay, glazes and firing fees
Ages: 14+, eight student limit
Clay Carving
Clay carving is a relaxing event that can be enjoyed by anyone – no clay or art experience necessary. Learn the basic skills of removing clay to reveal a design. Then apply your new skills to carve two tiles that can be used as a coaster, wall hanging or other objects you can imagine. All materials and tools provided. Sara Siggelkow will lead these two individual classes. Due to the time necessary to fire and finish the tiles, all finished pieces will be available for pick-up one week after class.
Sara Siggelkow is the Oregon Coast Council for the Art’s Arts education manager. She is also a fiber, paper and teaching artist. Her work has been in multiple galleries in Colorado and Wisconsin, in addition to the Lincoln County Cultural Center and the Newport Visual Arts Center.
Clay Carving, May Classes
May 5, 6-7:30 p.m.
May 18, 6-7:30 p.m.
Registration fee per class: $30
Open to all skill levels, ages 16+
These new clay classes are being offered by the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts at the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Dr.). For more information and to register, visit coastarts.org/adultarts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.