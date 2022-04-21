Karen Gelbard, The Oregon Weaver, is the featured artist at the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, with opening reception from 5-7 p.m. April 29. Gelbard is nationally recognized and this promises to be an exciting show of luscious woven and embellished coats, scarves, jackets, vests, pillows and her latest creations for show and sale.
“I want to tell an Oregon story in my Handwovens," said Gelbard. "First, I develop colorways in warp and weft inspired by the colors, sights, and textures of the Pacific Northwest. There are often more than twenty different colors in a warp which adds a richness and depth to the handwoven cloth. Then color, texture, shape, and form create a handwoven garment. Wherever these garments are worn, they will tell an Oregon story.”
Gelbard has embraced technology and now teaches online workshops for fiber arts guilds and events. Matching the cadence of the loom with the rolling ocean surf and an occasional owl hoot at her historic home in Pacific City, she continues to create elegant woven art to be worn with confidence.
Yes, you deserve to wear Handwovens. To discuss how statement fashions will compliment your wardrobe and style, email Gelbard for an in person or Zoom appointment, theoregonweaver@gmail.com. And see her collection online at https://www.theoregonweaver.com; on her YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/KarenGelbard/playlists; and follow her on Instagram.@karengelbard.
Gelbard is one of a small group of artists who helps with the ongoing textile restoration project at the historic Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. She has woven over 300 yards of upholstery fabric for the Lodge in the style of the original handwoven fabrics. Gelbard’s forever fashions have been featured in Tearsheet PDX magazine, 2018-2021, and she has won awards and exhibited at over 200 competitive juried art fairs across the country. Her show continues through June 19 at the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery in Lincoln City.
The Fiber Arts Studio Gallery is just opposite the main entrance from the Chessman Gallery inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy 101, in Lincoln City on the Central Oregon Coast. Lincoln City Cultural Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
