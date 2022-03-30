What do you know about your ancestors, those whose DNA, culture and caretaking brought you to this place, time and state? Many people can barely name their great-grandparents but want to know more about what has influenced their being here. Genealogy is that study.
A six-week course in genealogy research will be offered through the community education of Oregon Coast Community College. Beginning April 8, the class will meet in-person at the South Beach (Newport) campus for six weeks. It will meet from 1-4 p.m. Fridays.
Members of the Lincoln County Genealogical Society (LCGS) will be sharing their knowledge, expertise and guidance both through lectures and hands-on research with college computers. No previous experience with genealogy is required; the class will be aimed at beginners, but those farther along in their research will find new resources and guidance.
The registration and materials fee will cover printed resources that are handed out, as well as a year-long membership in the genealogical society. A field trip to the Family History Center is planned to show what resources the center has to offer. The cost is $40 plus a materials fee of $10.
To register for the class, go to oregoncoast.edu/community ed. For more information call LCGS 503-302-8892 or OCCC (541) 867-8501 for more information.
