You deserve to take care of yourself. The Newport 60+ Activity Center offers many opportunities to do just that. The center invites you to check out these ongoing classes designed to increase your strength, balance, mobility, flexibility and overall health.
Arthritis Exercise, designed specifically for people with arthritis and related diseases, will help reduce pain and stiffness and help improve mobility and muscle strength. The class is led by Rose Ebel and meets 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Ø Chair Yoga accommodates people who cannot get up and down easily from the floor. It provides a very complete workout that increases flexibility and strength while incorporating breathing techniques that are both energizing and calming. Michelle Annette leads this class which meets 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Ø Meditation, taught by Joseph Armenio, has its roots in Zen practice. The class meets 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Ø Move with Mary is an exercise class that begins with warm-ups and transitions into exercises using bands, balls and weights and can be done sitting or standing. The class leader is Mary Peterson. It meets 10-11 a.m. Mondays.
Ø Silver Sneakers Classic is a fun fitness program that will help maintain and improve cardiovascular conditioning, circulation, flexibility and muscle tone. SS Classic meets 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and is led by Pam Gardner.
To register for any of these classes, go online, www.newportoregon.gov/sc, and click on the banner, “Browse the catalog and register.” There you may view a listing of additional classes. For more information, please stop by the office located at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, OR, or call 541-265-9617.
