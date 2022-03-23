Linda Gettmann will be weaving at the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery in the Lincoln City Cultural Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Drop in and see how fantastic fabric is made. Gettmann and Charlene Virts are the Featured Artists and their Trunk Show features many of her woven items for sale through April 23.
Linda Gettmann is a veteran crafts person who escaped from her corporate office in the financial services industry to have more time for her passions: weaving and knitting. She enjoys designing and weaving all types of items with a focus on function and beauty: cotton towels, table runners, silk and tencel scarves, wool and rayon shawls, and quilted placemats. With 3 floor looms, she always has them warped with a different project and tries to get in some weaving time each day.
An avid fiber nut, Gettmann taught weaving at many fiber festivals, regional guilds, and yarn stores over the past 15 years. Since 2013, her woven designs have often been featured in Handwoven Magazine. She is always on the lookout for new ideas and experiments in the realm of fiber arts.and belongs to the Central Oregon Spinners and Weavers Guild and Portland Handweavers Guild. She sells her creations at local art fairs and boutiques under the name “Fiber Art Designs.”
The new Fiber Arts Studio Gallery is just opposite the main entrance from the Chessman Gallery inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. The Fiber Arts Studio Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
