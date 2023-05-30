Practice those dance steps and plan your party attire for the Angels Ball and Festival of Trees happening again in December as the opening event of the Yuletide Season.
Once again we will celebrate in style! The main fundraiser for Angel’s Anonymous, The Festival of Trees, will begin on November 29 and conclude with the Angels Ball December 2 at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Last year as we came out of the COVID pandemic we celebrated bigger and better than ever.
Angels Anonymous, with the help of our generous donors, is able to ensure that many members of our local community meet their immediate and basic needs when hard times hit. The need is great and as a community we can help ease the suffering of those less fortunate.
So put on your thinking caps and plan a dazzling tree for your family or your business to sponsor at the Festival of Trees and watch it raise money at the live auction on the night of the ball! It’s an invigorating experience to work together decorating the perfect tree for a perfect cause. Not only is it a “feel good” experience, but your business will be in the spotlight among those who generously help our community to thrive. Those businesses who choose to sponsor monetarily will receive recognition on our website and in the auction program.
The cost for a space and a tree to decorate provided by Angels Anonymous is $100. If you provide your own tree, the cost is $50.
The whole family is welcome to the free public viewing on: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, November 29 through December 1, noon – 8 pm; and Saturday, December 2, 10 am – 3 pm;
Santa and Mrs. Clause will arrive straight from the North Pole to make a pre-Christmas appearance for photos and Christmas requests on Friday, December 1, from 5-8pm.
This year’s ball will feature fabulous food, the auction of wonderfully decorated Christmas Trees, a 50/50 raffle, and holiday wreaths in a silent auction along with a wide variety of other items.
Top off the evening enjoying terrific live music from Collective Nation, back by popular demand. When this band hits the stage, be ready to kick up your heels. Their set includes modern hits from Bruno Mars, Beyonce, DNCE, Maroon 5 and more. You’re going to put some miles on your dancing shoes!
Doors open at 5 p. call to dinner at 6:30pm, and music & dancing from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Formal wear is not required but encouraged. Tickets to the ball are $125 per person or a table of eight for $1,000. Tickets can be purchased beginning September 26 at Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce: 4039 NW Logan Rd. or online at: angels-anonymous.org.
For more information or sponsorship packets, call Phil Robertson at 541-921-7359 or e-mail phillylphil@msn.com or Roger Robertson at 541-996-7474 or email allways@charter.net. Packets will also be available at the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce 4039 NW Logan Road, Lincoln City.
Watch for updates in the coming months!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.