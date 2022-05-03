During the recent Washed Ashore exhibit at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, all north Lincoln County students from kindergarten to sixth grade joined for a tour and to help with the making of the center’s own giant sea star sculpture made in the same style as the Washed Ashore sculptures. Using non-recyclable plastics as well as beach debris, the students built two amazing sea stars that are now mounted on a rock shaped framework that needs to be covered with plastic pieces that mimic rock, sea anemones and muscles.
The center needs your help to finish this special locally made sculpture. During the two workshops, the center will be matching up pieces, drilling holes and sewing them together with wire so you will need strong hands. The center suggests ages 8 and up.
These workshops are free, but you do need to reserve a spot by calling 541 994 9994 or e mailing Krista at artgallery@lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.
When this public sculpture is complete, it will be placed outside the building as part of the new plaza design for all to see. Come be a part of the making of this special public art piece.
Made possible with help from Washed Ashore www.washedashore.org
