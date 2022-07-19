The Gleneden Beach Community Club is in need of donations of books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs for its next sale happening at the Aug. 7 Pancake Breakfast.
Books should be current novels and non-fiction items, as well as children's books. (No cookbooks or large-format picture books, please.)
Items may be dropped off at the Community Hall (110 Azalea) from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Fridays, or call Mary Ann (971-207-9445) to arrange another time or pick-up.
All items need to be received by Aug. 4 to allow time for sorting.
