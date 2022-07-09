The Gleneden Beach Community Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary this fall and is in need of help from coastal residents who may have anything historically relevant, including photos, stories, etc. about the club and its history. Contact Jeanne Kreslins at 952-474-5160, or email items to carolyngbcc@gmail.com.
Gleneden Beach Community Club looking for historical information for 75th anniversary
